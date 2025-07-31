Combined Strike On Kyiv: One Dead, Number Of Casualties Rises To 27

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This information was announced by Mayor Vitali Klytschko on Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

“There are already 27 victims in the capital. Medics hospitalized 17 of them. The others were treated on an outpatient basis or the spot,” Klytschko said.

The Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that there was one fatality, whose body was extracted by rescuers.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky posted a video of a missile strike on a building in Kyiv.

Klytschko notes that the enemy struck Kyiv with UAVs and missiles last night. As a result of the attack on the capital:



In the Svyatoshinskyi District, the entrance to a residential building was destroyed. Emergency services are working on the site. There are also fires in several non-residential buildings.

In the Solomyanskyi District, apartments in several buildings were damaged. Cars were on fire. There were also fires and damage to several non-residential buildings.

In the Holosiivskyi District, buildings were damaged. In particular, schools and a kindergarten. In the Shevchenkivskyi District, the blast wave blew out windows in the children's ward of a medical facility.

Photo: State Emergency Service