Royal Air Maroc Invests In Travel Agents

São Paulo – Morocco's Royal Air Maroc is providing multiple training actions targeting Brazil's travel industry in the second half of the year. The goal is to promote the company and Casablanca as a destination as well as flight departure and arrival locations and potential connections available in the North African country. Last Tuesday (29), a new training session was offered to travel agents in São Paulo.

Royal Air Maroc said in a statement that in-person meetings with agencies, operators, and consolidators are on the roadmap for Brazil, which it resumed flying to in late 2024 after halting activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Royal Air Maroc's sales executive in Brazil, Marcos Belucci, average occupancy on Casablanca-São Paulo flights is higher than 80%, but there is still work to be done.

“Our focus is on consolidating our operations in the country and showing the connectivity potential available to Brazilians via Casablanca, and in this mission, the market is our ally,” he says. In the first half of this year, the airline brought European travel agents to Brazil and took Brazilian professionals to Morocco so they could have a close look at the attractions in each destination and convey the experiences to their clients.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

