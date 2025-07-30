Pure Parima's Triple Luxe Sateen Sheet Set Named Best Sateen Egyptian Cotton Sheets By Good Housekeeping

Lumberton, New Jersey - Pure Parima , the leading brand in certified Egyptian cotton bedding, is thrilled to announce that its Triple Luxe Sateen Sheet Set has been recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Sateen" in its annual“5 Best Egyptian Cotton Sheets for Luxurious Sleep” guide.

Curated by the Good Housekeeping Institute's Textiles Lab, which tested more than 350 sheet sets for softness, strength, pilling, washability, and consumer satisfaction, the guide highlights Pure Parima's Triple Luxe Sateen set for its chic embroidered detailing, buttery-smooth hand-feel, and deep-pocket fit with secure corner elastic. The sheets are crafted from DNA-verified 100% Egyptian cotton, offering hotel-level luxury from the comfort of home.

"They were SO soft and so beautiful," shared one tester. "The embroidered trim and the way the sheets stayed in place overnight made them stand out."

Pure Parima is proud to continue delivering authentic, high-quality Egyptian cotton products that look and feel as good as they perform. With cooling properties, elegant finishes, and a commitment to transparency, the brand remains a top choice for discerning shoppers.

The Triple Luxe Sateen Sheet Set is available in multiple elegant colors and sizes at .

About Pure Parima

Pure Parima is an elevated lifestyle brand known for its meticulously crafted luxury products, starting with the highest-quality Egyptian cotton bedding. As an industry leader in premium home goods, Pure Parima is committed to superior craftsmanship and eco-friendly practices. What began as a luxury bedding company has now grown into a destination for wellness-inspired living, offering beautifully made essentials to support health, relaxation, and an elevated lifestyle.