Justiceface: The Smart Digital Platform Helping Lawyers Modernize And Grow Their Practice
A Platform Built for Lawyers, Not Just for Clients
Unlike basic directories or appointment tools, Justiceface Pro delivers a comprehensive digital solution that allows lawyers to digitize their practice, manage their time and clients more effectively, and offer secure online consultations-all while remaining in full control of their business.
Key Features for Lawyers:
-
Optimized public profile to enhance visibility and attract new clients
Smart calendar with online booking for office, phone, or video consultations
Secure video conferencing, with automated confirmations and reminders
Integrated payment system (prepaid consultations, flat fees, deposits or invoices)
Encrypted messaging compliant with GDPR and professional confidentiality
Secure document sharing with clients and case file management
Automated invoicing and transaction history
Built-in legal CRM to track client relationships and boost retention
International Reach, Local Focus
Justiceface is available in multiple languages (English, French, Dutch, Spanish, German, Italian, and more) and operates in over 10 countries, including: Belgium, France, Canada, Morocco, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, the UK, and the USA. This international presence gives lawyers visibility to local, national, and global clients, whether they practice solo or within a firm.
“Justiceface empowers lawyers to stay accessible, visible, and organized without losing control of their fees or their independence.” - Rachid Kouch, Founder of Justiceface
Designed with Ethics, Privacy, and Independence in Mind
Built with input from legal professionals, Justiceface is fully aligned with ethical standards. All client communications and documents are encrypted and confidential. Lawyers set their own fees, with no commission charged on earnings.
How to Join Justiceface
Free sign-up at
Note: While the company is based in Belgium, the platform is available globally.
For media inquiries please contact at:
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment