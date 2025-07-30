Justiceface: The Smart Digital Platform Helping Lawyers Modernize And Grow Their Practice

MENAFN - GetNews) In an era where legal professionals must adapt to digital change, Justiceface offers a secure, intelligent platform designed to help lawyers increase visibility, streamline client management, and offer legal services more efficiently without compromising independence or confidentiality.

A Platform Built for Lawyers, Not Just for Clients

Unlike basic directories or appointment tools, Justiceface Pro delivers a comprehensive digital solution that allows lawyers to digitize their practice, manage their time and clients more effectively, and offer secure online consultations-all while remaining in full control of their business.

Key Features for Lawyers:



Optimized public profile to enhance visibility and attract new clients

Smart calendar with online booking for office, phone, or video consultations

Secure video conferencing, with automated confirmations and reminders

Integrated payment system (prepaid consultations, flat fees, deposits or invoices)

Encrypted messaging compliant with GDPR and professional confidentiality

Secure document sharing with clients and case file management

Automated invoicing and transaction history Built-in legal CRM to track client relationships and boost retention

International Reach, Local Focus

Justiceface is available in multiple languages (English, French, Dutch, Spanish, German, Italian, and more) and operates in over 10 countries, including: Belgium, France, Canada, Morocco, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, the UK, and the USA. This international presence gives lawyers visibility to local, national, and global clients, whether they practice solo or within a firm.

“Justiceface empowers lawyers to stay accessible, visible, and organized without losing control of their fees or their independence.” - Rachid Kouch, Founder of Justiceface

Designed with Ethics, Privacy, and Independence in Mind

Built with input from legal professionals, Justiceface is fully aligned with ethical standards. All client communications and documents are encrypted and confidential. Lawyers set their own fees, with no commission charged on earnings.

How to Join Justiceface

Free sign-up at

Note: While the company is based in Belgium, the platform is available globally.

For media inquiries please contact at:

...