“Details Are Not Public”: Zelensky Receives Reports From SSU And Intelligence

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky mentioned this in a video address , Ukrinform reports.

“There were several good reports today. Just now, the Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine reported on some of our operations. The details are not public,” Zelensky said.

In addition, the President received a report from the Head of the SSU.“I want to express my gratitude for the efforts to counter Russian agents and Russian saboteurs. There are strong results. Everyone who chooses to side with the occupier must feel the just force of Ukrainian law and order,” the President stated.

Commander-in-Chief Syrski also delivered a report on the Pokrovsk sector and other sectors in Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and the southern sector.

"There are units that deserve special mention. The warriors of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces, operating exactly in the Sumy region. They are very effective in eliminating Russian forces. The 225th Separate Assault Regiment – this very unit liberated Kindrativka in the Sumy region. The Pokrovsk direction: I also want to thank the warriors of our 25th Separate Airborne Brigade and the 14th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine for their steadfastness," Zelensky added.

Shmyhal on summer offensive: Russians show inability to take decisive action

As reported, there have been 121 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders since the beginning of the day.