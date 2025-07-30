Group Eleven Provides Results Of Annual General Meeting
|Director
|Vote Type
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Daniel MacInnis
| For
Withheld
| 137,939,938
200
| 100%
0%
|Alessandro Bitelli
| For
Withheld
| 137,939,938
200
| 100%
0%
|Brendan Cahill
| For
Withheld
| 137,863,271
76,867
| 99.944%
0.056%
|Bart Jaworski
| For
Withheld
| 137,666,671
273,467
| 99.802%
0.198%
|Franz Bollmann
| For
Withheld
| 137,929,938
10,200
| 99.993%
0.007%
|Michael Gentile
| For
Withheld
| 137,909,938
30,200
| 99.978%
0.022%
Item 2. Appointment of Auditor
Davidson & Company, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.
|Votes For
|% of Votes
|Votes Withheld
|% of Votes
|146,529,768
|99.932%
|100,315
|0.068%
Item 3. Approval of Stock Option Plan
|Equity Plan
|Vote Type
|Number of Votes
|Percentage of Votes
|Stock Option Plan
| For
Against
| 137,535,416
404,722
| 99.707%
0.293%
Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed Bart Jaworski as CEO, Jamine Lau as CFO, David Furlong as COO, Daniel MacInnis as Chairman (independent) and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary. Group Eleven would like to sincerely thank the Company's shareholders for their continued strong support.
About Group Eleven Resources
Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: ... | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: ... | T: 604-644-9514
