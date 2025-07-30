Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Group Eleven Provides Results Of Annual General Meeting


2025-07-30 07:10:07
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) (" Group Eleven " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 30, 2025.

Annual General Meeting Results

A total of 146,630,083 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 61.166% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular (the "Circular") dated June 20, 2025, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Item 1. Election of Directors

At the Meeting all director nominees listed in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company.

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes
Daniel MacInnis For
Withheld 		137,939,938
200 		100%
0%
Alessandro Bitelli For
Withheld 		137,939,938
200 		100%
0%
Brendan Cahill For
Withheld 		137,863,271
76,867 		99.944%
0.056%
Bart Jaworski For
Withheld 		137,666,671
273,467 		99.802%
0.198%
Franz Bollmann For
Withheld 		137,929,938
10,200 		99.993%
0.007%
Michael Gentile For
Withheld 		137,909,938
30,200 		99.978%
0.022%

Item 2. Appointment of Auditor

Davidson & Company, Chartered Public Accountants, were re-appointed as auditors of the Company.

Votes For % of Votes Votes Withheld % of Votes
146,529,768 99.932% 100,315 0.068%

Item 3. Approval of Stock Option Plan

Equity Plan Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes
Stock Option Plan For
Against 		137,535,416
404,722 		99.707%
0.293%

Following the annual general meeting, the board of directors re-appointed Bart Jaworski as CEO, Jamine Lau as CFO, David Furlong as COO, Daniel MacInnis as Chairman (independent) and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary. Group Eleven would like to sincerely thank the Company's shareholders for their continued strong support.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTCQB: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) is a mineral exploration company focused on advanced stage zinc exploration in Ireland. Additional information about the Company is available at .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer

E: ... | T: +353-85-833-2463
E: ... | T: 604-644-9514

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Group Eleven Resources Corp.

MENAFN30072025004218003983ID1109865242

