Peru Faces A Pivotal Test As $6 Billion In Mining Projects Collide With Unrest
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Peru, a global leader in copper production, stands at a turning point. President Dina Boluarte recently announced plans to move forward with 134 new mining projects, together worth $6 billion, in a push to boost the country's struggling economy.
The government points out that mining drives jobs and foreign income, while official figures show nearly 30% of the population lives in poverty. But these plans have triggered deep unrest at home.
In recent months, authorities excluded over 50,000 informal miners from a state-run legalization process, leaving only 31,000 small miners allowed to apply for legal status by year's end.
Most of those blocked out work in gold, often in rural regions where alternatives are few. Protests erupted, including road blockades that cost Peru over $100 million in lost copper exports in just two weeks, according to the central bank.
The government says tougher enforcement will curb illegal activity, protect the environment, and boost formal mining's benefits. Officially, formal small mines could reach $5 billion in sales this year.
Major firms like Teck and Mitsubishi plan to start new copper and iron mines by 2026. Still, critics argue that legalizing mining remains costly and complex, leaving smaller miners behind and fueling anger in poor areas.
Locals and community groups worry that mine expansions threaten water and land rights, while the country debates who really gains from all the new investment.
Political instability adds to uncertainty, with Boluarte 's approval ratings hitting record lows and corruption allegations swirling. Behind the numbers, the real story is about a country trying to modernize, balance its books, and meet global demand.
It is doing all this while avoiding deeper divides at home. The outcome will shape not just Peru's economy, but global metal markets and the lives of millions in mining communities.
All data and claims here are based strictly on public records from the Peruvian government, central bank, and Ministry of Energy and Mines. This account reflects only confirmed official information, offering a straightforward, factual look at Peru's current crossroads.
