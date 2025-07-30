Underground Donut Tour Honored With Tripadvisor's Best Of The Best Awards In New Orleans, Boston, And Washington DC

Three Locations Named Among the Top 1 Percent of Global Attractions

- Jeff WoelkerCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Underground Donut Tour, widely recognized as the World's Best Donut Tour, has been awarded the prestigious Travelers' Choice Awards Best of the Best Things to Do from TripAdvisor for its tours in New Orleans , Boston , and Washington DC . This honor places these experiences in the top 1 percent of attractions worldwide, based on consistently exceptional reviews from guests around the globe.Launched in 2015, the Underground Donut Tour has grown from a single tour in Chicago to more than 25 cities across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Tour locations now include major destinations such as New York City, Detroit, Savannah, Key West, Portland, Seattle, San Diego, London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver, and more. These latest awards reflect the tour's ongoing commitment to creating joyful, memorable, and inclusive experiences through donuts, storytelling, and local exploration.What Guests Can ExpectEach city tour invites guests to walk between four of the most popular and unique donut shops, bakeries, and sweet spots. Along the way, guides share local history, cultural highlights, and insider recommendations for food, shopping, and sightseeing.In New Orleans, the tour explores the lively and eclectic charm of Magazine Street, known for its vibrant culture, boutique shopping, and locally loved eateries. Guests get a taste of the city's unique character through its donuts, beignets, and stories.In Boston, the tour winds through downtown, the harbor and the historic North End, famous for its Italian heritage, cobblestone streets, and authentic pastry traditions. It's the perfect setting to combine delicious treats with a rich sense of place.In Washington DC, guests are treated to a tour that highlights the heart of the city around the White House and downtown DC, where national history meets modern flavor. This blend of iconic landmarks and contemporary donut stops offers a uniquely DC experience.According to the Underground Donut Tour team, these accolades are a result of dedicated local guides, passionate storytelling, and a focus on celebrating the best donuts each city has to offer.A Note from the Founder“This recognition means so much to our entire team,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.“We are incredibly proud of our guides in New Orleans, Boston, and DC. Their energy, enthusiasm, and connection with guests are what make these tours so special. We're honored to be recognized by TripAdvisor and, most importantly, by our guests.”Tour Availability and BookingTours operate year-round, seven days a week, and multiple times per day depending on the city. Schedules are available at , and tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis.Ticket prices are typically $65 for adults and $55 for children 10 and under. Advance reservations are highly recommended.

