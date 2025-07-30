Dallasnews Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|In thousands, except share and per share amounts (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Operating Revenue:
|Advertising and marketing services
|$
|12,302
|$
|12,784
|$
|23,115
|$
|24,430
|Circulation
|15,263
|16,181
|30,710
|32,481
|Printing, distribution and other
|2,201
|3,096
|5,066
|6,252
|Total net operating revenue
|29,766
|32,061
|58,891
|63,163
|Operating Costs and Expense:
|Employee compensation and benefits
|13,592
|14,738
|28,439
|30,855
|Other production, distribution and operating costs
|13,713
|15,046
|28,384
|30,105
|Newsprint, ink and other supplies
|932
|1,302
|2,203
|2,586
|Depreciation
|370
|407
|704
|805
|Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net
|(104
|)
|-
|(36,310
|)
|-
|Total operating costs and expense
|28,503
|31,493
|23,420
|64,351
|Operating income (loss)
|1,263
|568
|35,471
|(1,188
|)
|Other income (loss), net (1)
|(34,979
|)
|641
|(34,914
|)
|1,252
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
|(33,716
|)
|1,209
|557
|64
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(224
|)
|(241
|)
|5,764
|(23
|)
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(33,492
|)
|$
|1,450
|$
|(5,207
|)
|$
|87
|Per Share Basis (2)
|Net income (loss)
|Basic
|$
|(6.26
|)
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|(6.26
|)
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.97
|)
|$
|0.02
|Number of common shares used in the per share calculation:
|Basic
|5,352,490
|5,352,490
|5,352,490
|5,352,490
|Diluted
|5,352,490
|5,352,490
|5,352,490
|5,352,490
|(1)
|Three and six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a non-cash pension settlement charge of $35,266.
|(2)
|The Company's Series A and Series B common stock equally share in the distributed and undistributed earnings. There were no options or RSUs outstanding as of June30, 2025 and 2024, that would result in dilution of shares or the calculation of EPS under the two-class method as prescribed under ASC 260 – Earnings Per Share.
DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30,
|December 31,
|In thousands (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|33,700
|$
|9,594
|Accounts receivable, net
|8,981
|10,662
|Other current assets
|5,072
|4,087
|Total current assets
|47,753
|24,343
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|10,057
|12,633
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|16,210
|17,434
|Deferred income taxes, net
|399
|5,609
|Other assets
|1,816
|1,824
|Total assets
|$
|76,235
|$
|61,843
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,884
|$
|4,808
|Accrued compensation and other current liabilities
|7,994
|11,498
|Contract liabilities
|8,852
|8,689
|Total current liabilities
|20,730
|24,995
|Long-term pension liabilities
|-
|11,764
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|16,155
|17,379
|Other liabilities
|866
|892
|Total liabilities
|37,751
|55,030
|Commitments and contingencies
|Total shareholders' equity
|38,484
|6,813
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|76,235
|$
|61,843
DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Disaggregated Revenue by Reportable Segment and Revenue Source
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|In thousands (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|TDMN
|Print advertising
|$
|6,257
|$
|6,558
|$
|11,206
|$
|12,197
|Digital advertising
|2,164
|2,274
|4,055
|4,232
|Agency
|Marketing and media services
|3,881
|3,952
|7,854
|8,001
|Advertising and Marketing Services
|$
|12,302
|$
|12,784
|$
|23,115
|$
|24,430
|TDMN
|Print circulation
|10,915
|11,603
|21,962
|23,359
|Digital circulation
|4,348
|4,578
|8,748
|9,122
|Circulation
|$
|15,263
|$
|16,181
|$
|30,710
|$
|32,481
|TDMN
|Printing, Distribution and Other
|$
|2,201
|$
|3,096
|$
|5,066
|$
|6,252
|Total Revenue
|$
|29,766
|$
|32,061
|$
|58,891
|$
|63,163
DallasNews Corporation and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Segment Profit (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|In thousands (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|TDMN
|Net operating revenue
|$
|25,885
|$
|28,109
|$
|51,037
|$
|55,162
|Employee compensation and benefits
|9,369
|10,190
|19,375
|20,783
|Other production, distribution and operating costs
|9,302
|10,442
|19,541
|20,574
|Newsprint, ink and other supplies
|837
|1,162
|1,980
|2,240
|Operating costs and expense
|19,508
|21,794
|40,896
|43,597
|TDMN Segment Profit
|$
|6,377
|$
|6,315
|$
|10,141
|$
|11,565
|Agency
|Net operating revenue
|$
|3,881
|$
|3,952
|$
|7,854
|$
|8,001
|Employee compensation and benefits
|1,875
|2,108
|3,751
|4,534
|Other production, distribution and operating costs
|1,678
|1,673
|3,407
|3,492
|Newsprint, ink and other supplies
|95
|140
|223
|346
|Operating costs and expense
|3,648
|3,921
|7,381
|8,372
|Agency Segment Profit (Loss)
|$
|233
|$
|31
|$
|473
|$
|(371
|)
|Total Segment Profit
|$
|6,610
|$
|6,346
|$
|10,614
|$
|11,194
|Reconciling items:
|Corporate and Other (1)
|(5,347
|)
|(5,778
|)
|24,857
|(12,382
|)
|Operating Income (Loss) (1)
|$
|1,263
|$
|568
|$
|35,471
|$
|(1,188
|)
|(1) Six months ended June 30, 2025, includes a net gain of $36,310 from the Plano printing facility sale.
DallasNews Corporation - Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|In thousands (unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total net operating revenue
|$
|29,766
|$
|32,061
|$
|58,891
|$
|63,163
|Total operating costs and expense
|28,503
|31,493
|23,420
|64,351
|Operating Income (Loss)
|$
|1,263
|$
|568
|$
|35,471
|$
|(1,188
|)
|Total operating costs and expense
|$
|28,503
|$
|31,493
|$
|23,420
|$
|64,351
|Less:
|Depreciation
|370
|407
|704
|805
|Severance expense
|75
|198
|542
|776
|Gain on sale/disposal of assets, net
|(104
|)
|-
|(36,310
|)
|-
|Adjusted Operating Expense
|$
|28,162
|$
|30,888
|$
|58,484
|$
|62,770
|Total net operating revenue
|$
|29,766
|$
|32,061
|$
|58,891
|$
|63,163
|Adjusted operating expense
|28,162
|30,888
|58,484
|62,770
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|1,604
|$
|1,173
|$
|407
|$
|393
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
