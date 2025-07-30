Watercrest Senior Living Announces Lauren Adams As Associate Executive Director Of Watercrest Myrtle Beach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Adams first joined Watercrest in 2021 as the 'Get Active' coach at Watercrest Sarasota where her dedication to excellence and passion for her residents earned her promotion to Independent Living Manager of the community. After gaining valuable experience in this role, Adams pursued a bachelor's degree in public health to enhance her ability to serve residents and the broader community. Upon graduating in 2024, she returned to her Watercrest family as the Resident Lifestyle Director in Myrtle Beach. Adams has spent the past year cultivating relationships with residents, associates, and the local community to develop and lead the Watercrest Myrtle Beach community in her new role as Associate Executive Director.

"Since joining the Watercrest family, Lauren has modeled her commitment to excellence, learning the intricacies of senior living management and operations, and acting as a positive mentor and advocate for both her residents and associates," says Kim Haddon, Watercrest Senior Living Group's Executive Director Mentor . "We look forward to Lauren's continued success and her positive impact on the Watercrest Myrtle Beach community."

Watercrest believes that a company's real value is in its people. "Be the Beacon" is a Watercrest call to action, ensuring the organization invests in each team member's career development and goal advancement, fostering a culture where associates are appreciated for their unique contributions.

"Watercrest truly values their associates, creating an environment where we collaborate as a team to serve a purpose greater than ourselves," says Lauren Adams, Associate Executive Director of Watercrest Myrtle Beach . "I'm thankful for the opportunity to lead Watercrest Myrtle Beach and to continue welcoming seniors to our spectacular home."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is an award-winning luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The community was prestigiously recognized by U.S. News & World Report earning "Best Assisted Living Community" in the 2024-2025 Best Senior Living Communities Report, as well as the 2025 800 Award by Reputation, a global leader in reputation performance management. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way in Myrtle Beach, SC; for community information please call 843-483-6740.

