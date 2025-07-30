Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

U.S. Slaps India With 25% Tariffs As Punishment For Russian Trade Links


2025-07-30 03:17:27
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On July 30, 2025, the White House announced a new 25% tariff on all goods imported from India. President Donald Trump stated the tariff, which takes effect August 1, is a response to India's strong trade with Russia and its high barriers to US goods.

Official data paints the picture. Last year, India sold the US $87 billion worth of goods but bought much less in return, creating a $45.7 billion gap, according to US Census Bureau figures.

The administration says Indian tariffs and trade rules make it too hard for American businesses to compete. Washington's concern reaches beyond trade.

India now buys about a third of its oil and much of its military equipment-valued around $80 billion-from Russia. These purchases continue while the US leads efforts to pressure Russia over the war in Ukraine.



Indian exporters will now find the US market tougher. Products like clothes, medicines, and car parts will cost more for Americans. Many Indian companies fear job losses and lower sales.

US shoppers and companies could also face price increases for things they buy from India. President Trump's move sends a message: close ties with Russia come at a cost, even for countries that are major US partners.

For India, this tariff is an economic penalty tied directly to its choices in trade and foreign policy. All facts and data come from official US and Indian government sources, keeping this story firmly grounded in the record.

MENAFN30072025007421016031ID1109864735

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search