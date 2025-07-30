403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Slaps India With 25% Tariffs As Punishment For Russian Trade Links
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On July 30, 2025, the White House announced a new 25% tariff on all goods imported from India. President Donald Trump stated the tariff, which takes effect August 1, is a response to India's strong trade with Russia and its high barriers to US goods.
Official data paints the picture. Last year, India sold the US $87 billion worth of goods but bought much less in return, creating a $45.7 billion gap, according to US Census Bureau figures.
The administration says Indian tariffs and trade rules make it too hard for American businesses to compete. Washington's concern reaches beyond trade.
India now buys about a third of its oil and much of its military equipment-valued around $80 billion-from Russia. These purchases continue while the US leads efforts to pressure Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Indian exporters will now find the US market tougher. Products like clothes, medicines, and car parts will cost more for Americans. Many Indian companies fear job losses and lower sales.
US shoppers and companies could also face price increases for things they buy from India. President Trump's move sends a message: close ties with Russia come at a cost, even for countries that are major US partners.
For India, this tariff is an economic penalty tied directly to its choices in trade and foreign policy. All facts and data come from official US and Indian government sources, keeping this story firmly grounded in the record.
Official data paints the picture. Last year, India sold the US $87 billion worth of goods but bought much less in return, creating a $45.7 billion gap, according to US Census Bureau figures.
The administration says Indian tariffs and trade rules make it too hard for American businesses to compete. Washington's concern reaches beyond trade.
India now buys about a third of its oil and much of its military equipment-valued around $80 billion-from Russia. These purchases continue while the US leads efforts to pressure Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Indian exporters will now find the US market tougher. Products like clothes, medicines, and car parts will cost more for Americans. Many Indian companies fear job losses and lower sales.
US shoppers and companies could also face price increases for things they buy from India. President Trump's move sends a message: close ties with Russia come at a cost, even for countries that are major US partners.
For India, this tariff is an economic penalty tied directly to its choices in trade and foreign policy. All facts and data come from official US and Indian government sources, keeping this story firmly grounded in the record.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment