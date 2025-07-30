Parvis Invest Engages Integral Wealth Securities To Enhance Market Support And Liquidity On TSXV

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or "the Company"), a technology-driven investment platform and licensed exempt market dealer in all provinces of Canada, is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") approval, it has engaged("Integral") to provide market support services in accordance with Policy 3.4 – Investor Relations, Promotional and Market-Making Activities of TSX Venture Exchange. Integral will assist with shareholder communications and market awareness initiatives with the objective of enhancing the liquidity and visibility of the Company's common shares.

"Engaging Integral represents a thoughtful step in expanding Parvis' public market presence and improving share liquidity," said David Michaud, CEO of Parvis. "We're focused on increasing investor visibility while delivering on our capital markets roadmap."

This engagement aligns with Parvis' broader strategy to scale investor participation and improve capital markets access. The Company and Integral will coordinate a series of announcements over the coming months, including updates related to investment opportunities, issuer growth, and strategic hires, designed to support public market presence and investor engagement.

Under the terms of the agreement, Integral will receive CAD $6,000 per month, payable in advance. The agreement is for a 12-month term, effective August 1, 2025, and may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. Integral and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and as of the date of the agreement, neither Integral nor its principals hold any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

About Integral

Integral Wealth Securities Limited is a Canadian investment dealer and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC). With offices across the country, Integral provides a full suite of capital markets services, including institutional sales and trading, investment banking, research, and market-making. The firm specializes in supporting small- and mid-cap public companies through liquidity solutions and strategic capital markets advisory.

About the Company

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform dedicated to democratizing access to institutional-quality opportunities. Utilizing AI and blockchain technology, Parvis streamlines the investment process, making it more accessible and efficient. Headquartered in Vancouver, Parvis operates with experts in Toronto, Vancouver, Kelowna, and Montreal. For more information, visit and SEDAR+ .