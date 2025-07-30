Jordan Marks World Day Against Trafficking In Persons With Renewed Commitment And Expanding Reforms

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 (Petra) –– As the world observes the UN-designated World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Jordan reaffirms its long-standing commitment to combating this grave crime through a comprehensive national framework of legislation, institutions, and cross-sector coordination.The Kingdom's response to human trafficking, guided by strong legal foundations and evolving strategies, reflects its consistent effort to prevent exploitation, protect victims, and prosecute offenders in line with international human rights obligations.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Minister of Justice Dr. Bassam Talhouni who also chairs the National Committee for the Prevention of Human Trafficking highlighted the government's structured and multilayered approach.He explained that, in accordance with Article 4 of the Anti-Human Trafficking Law No. 9 of 2009, the committee comprises senior officials from the ministries of justice, interior, labor, foreign affairs, health, and social development, as well as representatives from the National Center for Human Rights, Public Security Directorate, and the National Council for Family Affairs.A supporting technical committee, he added, ensures the committee's operational effectiveness through ongoing coordination and follow-up on emerging cases and legislative updates.Under Article 5 of the same law, the committee is tasked with setting national policy, overseeing implementation, proposing legislative amendments, coordinating with official and civil entities, reviewing regional and international reports, and supervising victim support mechanisms ranging from safe shelter to psychosocial rehabilitation and voluntary repatriation when needed.Dr. Talhouni noted that recent years have seen considerable legislative and institutional developments, most notably the enactment of the 2021 amendments to the Anti-Human Trafficking Law. These introduced tougher penalties for perpetrators, specialized courts for trafficking cases, and enhanced protections for victims including the creation of a dedicated fund to provide financial support, compensation, and legal aid.Further progress came with the adoption of Regulation No. 6 of 2023 establishing the Victims Assistance Fund, which expanded access to free legal assistance and reinforced safeguards for potential victims.Jordan has also developed specialized mechanisms to support implementation. A dedicated Anti-Trafficking Unit, jointly operated by the Public Security Directorate and Ministry of Labor, now serves as the country's main investigative body. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Development operates Dar Karama, a full-service shelter offering legal, medical, psychological, and social support to victims.In 2022, Jordan launched a revised National Referral Mechanism and Standard Operating Procedures, featuring clear indicators of exploitation and delineating the roles of all agencies involved from victim identification to safe reintegration or repatriation. A Memorandum of Understanding with the Jordanian Bar Association was also signed to ensure free legal aid for victims.Earlier this year, Jordan introduced its National Anti-Trafficking Strategy for 2024–2027, laying out a roadmap built on four pillars: prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership. The strategy is supported by an implementation plan encompassing targeted programs and institutional reforms.According to Dr. Talhouni, the judiciary is playing a growing role in this effort, with prosecutors and judges receiving specialized training to handle trafficking cases. Public awareness campaigns are also being carried out nationwide, aimed at informing communities and empowering at-risk groups.From January 1 to June 30, 2025, authorities recorded 21 human trafficking cases, while 2024 saw 43 convictions issued by Jordanian courts.The Public Security Directorate emphasized its early leadership in the region in establishing an Anti-Human Trafficking Unit within its Criminal Investigation Department. The unit not only investigates trafficking cases but also coordinates closely with other ministries and national institutions to ensure a unified response.Its work includes capacity-building for law enforcement, border control officers, and personnel in hotels and airports. Investigators are trained to identify victims, collect evidence, conduct interviews, and enforce protection measures during prosecution. Public awareness materials including leaflets, posters, and outreach campaigns are distributed regularly, especially among vulnerable populations.On the international front, Jordan is strengthening its cooperation with UN bodies and regional partners. This includes joint dialogue sessions, formal agreements, and participation in global conferences focused on emerging trends in trafficking and cross-border coordination.UNODC Jordan Director Amjad Al-Adarbeh emphasized the importance of July 30 as a global day of awareness and action. As the custodian of the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime and its supplementary protocols especially the Palermo Protocol on trafficking in persons UNODC provides technical assistance to member states, including legislative reviews, training, and cross-border cooperation.Al-Adarbeh praised Jordan's progress since 2009, citing close collaboration on strategy development, legislative modernization, and regional knowledge-sharing. He stressed that human trafficking often intersects with other forms of organized crime, including money laundering, terrorism financing, and migrant smuggling making coordinated action all the more urgent.From a rights-based perspective, Commissioner for Protection at the National Center for Human Rights, Dr. Nahla Al-Momani, emphasized Jordan's legal alignment with the Palermo Protocol and broader international frameworks. She noted Jordan's ratification of key treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women, and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities all of which prohibit forced labor and exploitation.Dr. Laith Kamel Nasrawin, professor of constitutional law at the University of Jordan, underlined the global significance of human trafficking as a legal and humanitarian challenge. He pointed to Jordan's consistent engagement in international treaties and cooperation with global institutions as evidence of its commitment to addressing trafficking at both the national and international levels.As Jordan marks World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, its institutions continue to refine a national model rooted in justice, protection, and collaboration determined to confront exploitation and uphold human dignity in all its forms.