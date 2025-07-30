New SEO Agency Rankpage Enters Malaysia's Digital Market

MENAFN - GetNews) Rankpage, a new SEO agency in Malaysia, launches in Kuala Lumpur with smart, scalable solutions powered by Gemini AI-designed to boost website traffic.







Rankpage Sdn Bhd has officially entered the SEO agency scene in Malaysia, bringing a fresh approach to search engine optimisation. Based in Q Sentral, KL Sentral, the newly launched agency aims to modernise how brands grow their online presence in an era defined by AI, user-first indexing, and rapidly evolving search engines.

While new to the agency scene, Rankpage is led by a team with 8 years of real-world SEO experience, combining human strategy with AI-powered driven processes. The company brings a powerful, results-focused offering to the market, one tailored for both Malaysian businesses and international expansion.

Its launch service lineup covers the full SEO lifecycle, including foundational SEO services, enterprise-level campaigns, and strategies for international and eCommerce brands. Rankpage also offers Answer Engine Optimisation (AEO), link building, content writing, local SEO, and complete website design solutions, ensuring every client receives a cohesive and scalable digital presence.







These services are designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses, whether scaling internationally or competing locally.

Rankpage blends data-driven strategy with human-centred execution, ensuring each campaign is tailored to the industry, intent, and platform.

“Our goal isn't just rankings, it's relevance, visibility, and maximum ROI for our clients,” said Mr Chen, Founder of Rankpage Sdn Bhd.“We're combining AI innovation with deep algorithm expertise to help clients win across Google, Gemini, and the next generation of search platforms.”

Beyond its services, Rankpage differentiates itself through a clear set of principles:

- Industry-Specific SEO Expertise: Every campaign is built on deep market research and buyer behaviour, B2B, B2C, or niche verticals.

- Conversion-Focused Strategy: SEO isn't just about traffic, it's about leads, actions, and long-term ROI.

- Transparent Reporting: Clients get real insights, not vanity metrics, with dashboards showing ranking movement, lead conversion, and keyword intent.

- Long-Term Partnership Mindset: Rankpage invests in evolving strategy as algorithms change, especially with Google SGE and Gemini updates.

Its proprietary framework merges human insight with AI capabilities , including Gemini AI, ChatGPT, and predictive SEO tools. From real-time reporting to schema-based optimisation, Rankpage delivers visibility not just in search rankings, but in AI-generated snippets and answer boxes.

Rankpage also implements a Smart Reporting & Visibility Scoring System , giving clients clear guidance on how they're performing across both traditional SERPs and AI-driven experiences.

With core values rooted in technical mastery, talent development, and AI adaptation, Rankpage aims to become Southeast Asia's most trusted SEO agency for the AI-first web.

For more information or to enquire about Rankpage's services, visit: .

About Rankpage Sdn Bhd

Rankpage Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia-based SEO agency founded by search professionals with 8 years of hands-on experience. From core SEO to emerging technologies like Gemini AI and AEO, Rankpage delivers customised, scalable strategies for businesses looking to lead in SERPs and answer engines alike.