Interlock Singapore Unveils Mercury Series: Biometric-Driven Smart Locks Tailored For Modern Homes
SINGAPORE - Interlock Singapore today announced the launch of its Mercury Series, a quartet of next-generation digital locks designed from the ground up for Singapore's residential market. The lineup comprises two slim-profile door locks-Mercury X5 and Mercury X6-a standalone gate lock (G2), and an exclusive bundle pairing door and gate solutions. Each model integrates advanced biometric authentication, emergency power support and seamless smart-home connectivity, reflecting Interlock's two decades of local expertise.
Mercury locks deliver eight distinct access methods-lightning-fast face recognition, palm-vein scanning, fingerprint, RFID card, PIN code, mechanical key override, mobile-app control and a built-in doorbell sensor-ensuring flexibility for families, seniors and tech-savvy homeowners alike. A concealed USB-C charging port guarantees uninterrupted operation even when internal batteries run low, while a vibrant 12 cm HD IPS display replaces the traditional peephole, offering crystal-clear views of visitors at any hour.
“The Mercury Series represents the culmination of our in-house R&D and field insights gathered over 15,000 installations since 2008,” said Alex Heng, Head of Product at Interlock Singapore.“We engineered these locks not merely for security, but for effortless everyday use-so that checking who's at your door or unlocking on the go becomes second nature.”
Robust Construction & Local Climate Resilience
Mercury bodies are forged from premium aluminium alloy and finished with a corrosion-resistant coating, ensuring durability against Singapore's humid conditions. Its fully automatic locking mechanism engages the deadbolt upon door closure-no twisting or pulling required-while dual-sync technology allows homeowners to link door and gate locks for unified entry management.
Professional Installation & Warranty
Every purchase of a Mercury lock includes professional installation by Interlock's certified technicians, a 30-day workmanship warranty and dedicated Singapore-based customer support.“Our local service model ensures prompt setup and rapid troubleshooting, reinforcing the reliability that homeowners expect,” added Marlene Lau.
Pre-Order Information
Interlock has opened pre-orders for the new Mercury Series. Customers can review current offers, availability, and full product details on the official pre-order page: pages/pre-order
About Interlock Singapore
Founded in 2008, Interlock Singapore has focused exclusively on digital and smart lock solutions for residential and small-scale commercial properties. To date, the company has completed over 15,000 installations across Singapore, combining in-house research, professional installation services and responsive local support.
