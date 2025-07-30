Prostate Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, Pipeline Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, POINT Biopharma, Tavanta Therapeutics, Exelixis, Astellas

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insights"DelveInsight's,“Prostate Cancer - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 140+ companies and 150+ pipeline drugs in Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

According to DelveInsight, over 80 leading companies are actively engaged in the development of more than 80 therapeutic candidates for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Prostate Cancer Overview:

Prostate cancer develops when cells within the prostate gland begin to grow uncontrollably. The prostate, a male-specific gland, contributes to the production of seminal fluid. This type of cancer is primarily driven by genetic mutations that alter DNA. It is often diagnosed at a later stage when symptoms become more evident, though early screening can detect it before noticeable signs emerge. Because of the prostate's location near the urethra and bladder, urinary issues are a frequent symptom as the tumor progresses. Depending on the size and position of the tumor, it can press against or constrict the urethra, leading to symptoms such as painful or burning urination, difficulty starting or stopping urination, frequent nighttime urination, reduced bladder control, and a weaker urine stream.

Key Takeaways from the Prostate Cancer Pipeline Report



In September 2024, Ipsen announced that the Phase III CONTACT-02 trial for Cabometyx® and atezolizumab in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) showed a non-significant improvement in overall survival but met the progression-free survival (PFS) endpoint.

In the same month, Foundation Medicine received FDA approval for FoundationOne®CDx and Liquid CDx as companion diagnostics for Lynparza® in BRCA-mutated mCRPC.

In July 2024, the ARANOTE trial demonstrated that NUBEQA® combined with androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly improved radiological PFS in metastatic hormone-sensitive castrate-resistant prostate cancer (mHSPC).

Also in July 2024, the FDA granted fast-track designation to SYNC-T SV-102 for mCRPC.

In June 2024, Kangpu Biopharmaceuticals received FDA approval for a Phase II/III trial of KPG-121 combined with Abiraterone for mCRPC.

In May 2024, Fusion Pharmaceuticals initiated the Phase 2 AlphaBreak trial of FPI-2265 in mCRPC patients.

In April 2024, Astellas Pharma received European approval for XTANDI in high-risk biochemical recurrent non-metastatic hormone-sensitive prostate cancer (nmHSPC).

In the same month, FibroGen announced positive Phase 1 trial results for FG-3246 in mCRPC.

On February 12, 2024, BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. revealed that the FDA granted Fast Track designation for BXCL701 with a checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) to treat metastatic small cell neuroendocrine prostate cancer (SCNC) in patients progressing on chemotherapy, allowing for expedited development and review.

On November 16, 2023, the FDA approved enzalutamide (Xtandi) for non-metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer (nmCSPC) with high-risk biochemical recurrence.

Key Prostate Cancer companies such as Pfizer, Janssen Pharmaceutical, POINT Biopharma, Tavanta Therapeutics, Exelixis, Astellas Pharma Inc., Antev, ORCA Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Silenseed LTD, Lantheus, Pantarhei Oncology, Zenith Epigenetics, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Bivision Pharmaceuticals, Oncternal Therapeutics, Amunix, FutureChem, Amgen, Taiho Oncology, Harpoon Therapeutics, Arvinas Androgen Receptor Inc., BioNTech SE, Nova Therapeutics, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Ambrx, Janssen Research & Development, LLC, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd., Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Vaccitech (UK) Limited, Orion Pharma, Hinova Pharmaceuticals, Cellbion Co., Ltd., and others are evaluating new drugs for Prostate Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Prostate Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Niraparib, ZEN 3694, Ladiratuzumab vedotin, FOR46, REGN5678, and others.

Niraparib: Janssen Research & Development

ZEN 3694: Zenith Epigenetics

Ladiratuzumab vedotin: Seagen

FOR46: Fortis Therapeutics REGN5678: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

