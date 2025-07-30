ADCOLOR Announces Nominees For 19Th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

Winners will be announced on November 14th at the organization's annual award show

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to building community in the creative industries, today announced the nominees for its 19th Annual ADCOLOR Awards. Disney, a Presenting Partner of ADCOLOR 2025, will serve as the venue for this year's in-person Awards Show, where winners will be unveiled. The show, taking place on Friday, November 14, 2025 at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando, Florida, will serve as the culmination of ADCOLOR 2025, which includes ADCOLOR's annual conference, award show and talent programs and has a theme of "CTRL + ALT + LIFT".

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have honored individuals and companies that go above and beyond to make a difference in the creative and tech industries. The awards include several competitive categories that accept nominations each year. Nominees for these categories are selected by a jury of professionals representing a diverse range of industries, titles, levels and backgrounds. Microsoft has proudly hosted ADCOLOR Awards judging since 2014 and returned as host again this year. The 2025 ADCOLOR nominees include executives from SiriusXM, the National Basketball Association, Pinterest, United Talent Agency, and more.

The full list of 2025 ADCOLOR Nominees can be found below.

"An important element of this year's theme is LIFT, and the ADCOLOR Awards offer a powerful way for us to elevate our community when it needs it most," said Tiffany R. Warren, Founder and President, ADCOLOR. "This year's class of nominees were consistent in supporting others all while pushing boundaries and creating meaningful work, and that is the true embodiment of our 'Rise Up, Reach Back' mission. I look forward to showering them with the recognition they deserve and unveiling the winners at our award show in November."

For more information on this year's nominees, please visit the ADCOLOR site . ADCOLOR will announce its 2025 Honorees and 2025 classes of ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS in August.

Those interested in attending ADCOLOR 2025 can purchase tickets on the event's registration site . For partnership opportunities, please reach out to [email protected] . For additional updates and information, please follow ADCOLOR on Instagram and LinkedIn .

About ADCOLOR

Founded in 2005, ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to build a community of professionals in the creative industries who see, support, and celebrate each other while remaining authentically themselves. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations from a variety of backgrounds and life experiences RISE UP by honoring their accomplishments and amplifying their ideas; then we guide these leaders and mentors-to-be to REACH BACK and find others who deserve attention and promotion. To learn more about our programs and partners, visit .

2025 ADCOLOR Nominees

ADCOLOR Creator of the Year



Jayde Powell: Founder and Social Media Strategist, The Em Dash Co.

Abi Marquez: Content Creator, NYMA Leo González: Creator, Comedian, Sixteenth, part of The Whalar Group

ADCOLOR in Tech



Cintia Romero: Senior Product Designer, Pinterest

Asha Shivaji: CEO and Co-Founder, SeeMe Index Rosakebia Liliana Estela Mendoza: Creative Lead & Founder, Silver Passport

Campaign of the Year



Campaign: "Sport Your Period"



Client: Knix

Agency: Rethink

Campaign: "Now You See"



Client: Schitaetsya

Agency: FCB ARTGROUP Almaty

Campaign: "Perfectly Queer"



Client: It Gets Better

Agency: ORCI

Campaign: "See My Name"



Client: Molson

Agency: Rethink

Campaign: "The Pen to Right History"



Client: Last Prisoner Project Agency: McCann

ADCOLOR Executive of the Year



Shannae Ingleton-Smith: Chief Executive Officer, Kensington Grey

Nidia Serrano: Vice President, B2B Marketing, SiriusXM Jay Kamath: Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Haymaker

Innovator of the Year



Gary Coichy: Founder and CEO, Pod Digital Media

Sam Hosein: Director of ED&I, Instrument Kathryn Parsons: VP, Content Strategy, Havas

Rising Star



Desiree Moore: Associate Manager, Creative Graphic Designer & Visual Storyteller, National Basketball Association

Kaleb Mulugeta: Senior Creative, Translation Reana Johnson: Inclusion Associate, United Talent Agency

Rockstar



Kandace Barker: Head of B2B Practice, Initiative

Jeremiah Abraham: Founder and CEO, Tremendous Communications, LLC Ri-Karlo Handy: Founder and CEO, Handy Foundation

