New Dubai Schools Opening In 202526: Your Admission Cheat Sheet

Dubai British School Mira to open in August 2025, expanding Taaleem's DBS network
- Opening: August 2025
Grades: FS1 to Year 6 initially, expanding to Year 13 Curriculum: National Curriculum for England
Fees: Dh51,477–Dh58,836 annually Location: Reem and Mira communities
Operator: Taaleem Highlights: Inclusive ethos, strong academics, and part of the 'Outstanding'-rated DBS Emirates Hills network
Victory Heights Primary School to open new campus in City of Arabia
- Opening: August 2025
Grades: FS1 to Year 6 Curriculum: British
Fees: Dh40,000–Dh57,000 annually Capacity: 850 students
Location: City of Arabia, Dubailand Operator: Interstar Advisory Services
Highlights: Outstanding KHDA rating, play-based learning, focus on oracy Images: Supplied by Interstar Education (VHPS)
Dubai English Speaking School to open new campus in Academic City in 2025
- Opening: September 2025
Grades: FS1 to Year 6 Curriculum: National Curriculum for England
Fees: Dh51,477–Dh77,217 annually Capacity: 1,250 students (six to seven classes per year group)
Location: Academic City, opposite DESSC Operator: Not-for-profit (DESS)
Highlights: Capped class sizes (20 in FS, 23 in Years 1–6), forest school, swimming pool, and adventure playground Images: From DESS website
GEMS School of Research and Innovation set to become a premium educational institution in Dubai Sports City
- Opening: TBC (expected 2025)
Grades: Initially up to Year 6 Curriculum: English National Curriculum
Fees: Starting at Dh152,000; upper years exceed Dh200,000 Location: Dubai Sports City
Operator: GEMS Education Highlights: Innovation labs, AI-focused curriculum, Olympic pool, 200-seat basketball arena, fencing, and martial arts dojo
Class Size: Max 16 in early years, 20 by Year 6 Incentive: 20% founding discount for FS1–Year 6
Harrow International School Dubai to open in 2026
- Opening: 2026
Grades: Early Years to Year 6 (initially) Curriculum: British (Harrow approach)
Fees: Dh80,000–Dh100,000 for primary years Location: Along Hessa Street, near Emirates Hills
Operator: Taaleem Capacity: Up to 2,000 students
Highlights: STEAM labs, Centre for Performing Arts, neuroarchitectural design, values-based leadership programme
Ash Mount School set to bring full IB curriculum to Dubai's Mudon in 2026
- Opening: August 2026
Grades: Kindergarten to Grade 8 (initially), expanding to Grade 12 Curriculum: Full IB Continuum (PYP, MYP, IBDP, IBCP)
Fees: Dh52,000 (Pre-KG)–Dh75,000 (senior years) Location: Mudon
Operator: Interstar Education Highlights: IB curriculum from early years through high school, backed by a trusted UAE education group
