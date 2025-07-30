Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
New Dubai Schools Opening In 202526: Your Admission Cheat Sheet

2025-07-30 02:24:05
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Dubai and Abu Dhabi are not just growing - they're reimagining the school experience. From cutting-edge campuses to curriculum innovation, the race to expand capacity and offer diverse learning pathways is in full swing.

Fuelled by government vision and rising parental expectations, the surge in new school openings is reshaping the educational landscape. In Dubai alone, more than 16,000 new seats were added in the 2024–25 academic year, pushing private school enrolment past 387,000 students and counting.

This momentum is set to continue. As part of the Education 33 (E33) strategy, authorities plan to open at least 100 new private schools by 2033 across both emirates, aiming to add nearly 50,000 school seats.

The focus isn't just on growth; it's also about improving access, affordability, and the overall student experience, with future-ready learning at the core.

Already, four new schools are confirmed to open in Dubai in 2025 and two more in 2026, with over 20 applications currently under KHDA review. These schools will bring much-needed capacity, especially for primary-aged children, and will be located in key residential hubs such as Dubai Sports City, City of Arabia, Academic City, Emirates Hills, and Jumeirah Park.

Whether you're a new resident or simply looking for the right fit for your child, navigating the admissions landscape can be overwhelming.

This cheat sheet breaks down everything you need to know about the new schools opening in 2025–26: from curricula and location to tuition fees, helping you make informed choices during this period of rapid expansion.

Summary table: New schools opening in 2025–26

School nameStarting feeundefined
Victory Heights City of Arabia "Dh40 000"
DBS Mira "Dh51 477"
DESS Academic City "Dh51 477"
GEMS School of R&I "Dh116 000"
Harrow International School "Dh80 000"
Ash Mount School "Dh52 000"

Dubai British School Mira to open in August 2025, expanding Taaleem's DBS network

  • Opening: August 2025

  • Grades: FS1 to Year 6 initially, expanding to Year 13

  • Curriculum: National Curriculum for England

  • Fees: Dh51,477–Dh58,836 annually

  • Location: Reem and Mira communities

  • Operator: Taaleem

  • Highlights: Inclusive ethos, strong academics, and part of the 'Outstanding'-rated DBS Emirates Hills network

Victory Heights Primary School to open new campus in City of Arabia

  • Opening: August 2025

  • Grades: FS1 to Year 6

  • Curriculum: British

  • Fees: Dh40,000–Dh57,000 annually

  • Capacity: 850 students

  • Location: City of Arabia, Dubailand

  • Operator: Interstar Advisory Services

  • Highlights: Outstanding KHDA rating, play-based learning, focus on oracy

  • Images: Supplied by Interstar Education (VHPS)

Dubai English Speaking School to open new campus in Academic City in 2025

  • Opening: September 2025

  • Grades: FS1 to Year 6

  • Curriculum: National Curriculum for England

  • Fees: Dh51,477–Dh77,217 annually

  • Capacity: 1,250 students (six to seven classes per year group)

  • Location: Academic City, opposite DESSC

  • Operator: Not-for-profit (DESS)

  • Highlights: Capped class sizes (20 in FS, 23 in Years 1–6), forest school, swimming pool, and adventure playground

  • Images: From DESS website

GEMS School of Research and Innovation set to become a premium educational institution in Dubai Sports City

  • Opening: TBC (expected 2025)

  • Grades: Initially up to Year 6

  • Curriculum: English National Curriculum

  • Fees: Starting at Dh152,000; upper years exceed Dh200,000

  • Location: Dubai Sports City

  • Operator: GEMS Education

  • Highlights: Innovation labs, AI-focused curriculum, Olympic pool, 200-seat basketball arena, fencing, and martial arts dojo

  • Class Size: Max 16 in early years, 20 by Year 6

  • Incentive: 20% founding discount for FS1–Year 6

Harrow International School Dubai to open in 2026

  • Opening: 2026

  • Grades: Early Years to Year 6 (initially)

  • Curriculum: British (Harrow approach)

  • Fees: Dh80,000–Dh100,000 for primary years

  • Location: Along Hessa Street, near Emirates Hills

  • Operator: Taaleem

  • Capacity: Up to 2,000 students

  • Highlights: STEAM labs, Centre for Performing Arts, neuroarchitectural design, values-based leadership programme

Ash Mount School set to bring full IB curriculum to Dubai's Mudon in 2026

  • Opening: August 2026

  • Grades: Kindergarten to Grade 8 (initially), expanding to Grade 12

  • Curriculum: Full IB Continuum (PYP, MYP, IBDP, IBCP)

  • Fees: Dh52,000 (Pre-KG)–Dh75,000 (senior years)

  • Location: Mudon

  • Operator: Interstar Education

  • Highlights: IB curriculum from early years through high school, backed by a trusted UAE education group

