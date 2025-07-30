Ethiopian Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight To Abu Dhabi

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading carrier, recently marked the official launch of its inaugural flight to Abu Dhabi on July 16.

The event was attended by senior executives from Ethiopian Airlines, including the Group CEO and Board Chairman, along with other top officials and the CEO of Etihad Airways. The ceremony underscored the airline's expanding footprint in the Middle East and the importance of the new route in strengthening trade, tourism, and cultural ties between Ethiopia and the UAE.

Speaking at the event, Solomon Begashaw, Area Manager – UAE for Ethiopian Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch. “Launching our flight to Abu Dhabi is a major step in enhancing our presence in the region,” said Begashaw.“This route not only brings our award-winning service to a new destination but also offers greater convenience for our passengers traveling between Africa and the UAE.”

The inaugural flight to Abu Dhabi is part of Ethiopian Airlines' broader strategy to expand its global network and reinforce its position as a leading international carrier. This new route reflects the airline's commitment to connecting people, markets, and cultures while driving economic growth.