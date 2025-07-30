Ethiopian Airlines Celebrates Inaugural Flight To Abu Dhabi
Ethiopian Airlines, Africa's leading carrier, recently marked the official launch of its inaugural flight to Abu Dhabi on July 16.
The event was attended by senior executives from Ethiopian Airlines, including the Group CEO and Board Chairman, along with other top officials and the CEO of Etihad Airways. The ceremony underscored the airline's expanding footprint in the Middle East and the importance of the new route in strengthening trade, tourism, and cultural ties between Ethiopia and the UAE.Recommended For You
Speaking at the event, Solomon Begashaw, Area Manager – UAE for Ethiopian Airlines, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch. “Launching our flight to Abu Dhabi is a major step in enhancing our presence in the region,” said Begashaw.“This route not only brings our award-winning service to a new destination but also offers greater convenience for our passengers traveling between Africa and the UAE.”
The inaugural flight to Abu Dhabi is part of Ethiopian Airlines' broader strategy to expand its global network and reinforce its position as a leading international carrier. This new route reflects the airline's commitment to connecting people, markets, and cultures while driving economic growth.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment