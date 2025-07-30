Ajman Bank And MENSA Technologies Announce Strategic Alliance

Ajman Bank, a leading Shariah-compliant banks in the UAE, has partnered with MENSA Technologies, a fintech company, in a strategic alliance aimed at enhancing the delivery of Wage Protection System (WPS) services across the region.

This collaboration combines Ajman Bank's banking infrastructure with MENSA Technologies' digital payroll solutions to provide seamless and timely salary disbursements to a culturally diverse workforce while meeting all regulatory requirements.

The partnership introduces a next-generation WPS card solution tailored to the needs of today's representative global employee base. Designed to simplify payroll management, the solution empowers employees regardless of income level or banking access with secure, regulated financial services that extend beyond traditional cash-based systems.

Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, said:“This partnership reflects Ajman Bank's strategic focus on embedding innovation into core banking infrastructure to support national priorities. By integrating agile digital payroll solutions with Shariah-compliant financial services, we are enhancing the wage protection ecosystem in a way that is secure, compliant, and scalable. It enables employers to meet regulatory obligations efficiently, while expanding access to banking for underserved segments of the workforce. As the financial system evolves, Ajman Bank remains committed to delivering purposeful innovation that advances both customer value and economic resilience.”

This initiative reinforces the infrastructure for compliant, transparent, and inclusive salary disbursement-an essential pillar in the UAE's evolving financial ecosystem.

Dr. Mengsha Tan, Chairwoman of Mensha Group, added,“This WPS Cards and Wallets initiative is a powerful testament to Mensha Group's commitment to advancing financial inclusion. Through MensaPay and Mensa Technologies' innovation, combined with Ajman Bank's trusted banking framework, we are providing individuals with the financial tools they truly deserve, contributing significantly to the UAE's ambitious journey.”

Muhammad Ashraf, CEO of MensaPay, commented:“ At MensaPay, we are immensely proud to enable this significant stride towards financial inclusion and a cashless society in the UAE, Our advanced technology underpins MensaPay's ability to deliver a compliant, efficient, and user-friendly solution with Ajman Bank, opening doors to essential financial services for the underbanked.”

This partnership marks a significant step in reinforcing the UAE's wage protection framework and ensuring financial accessibility for all.

By uniting the strengths of regulated Islamic banking and fintech innovation, Ajman Bank and MENSA Technologies are delivering a future-ready WPS model designed for scale, compliance, and inclusion. It demonstrates how cross-sector collaboration can unlock new channels for economic resilience, workforce empowerment, and sustainable growth across the region.