Optimal Blue Fully Automates Best Efforts Locking Directly With Investors
Image caption: Optimal Blue logo.
“This is a game-changer for capital markets teams that will save an average of 15 minutes per loan, which is hours saved per day,” said Tiffany McGarry, vice president of product management at Optimal Blue.“Lock desk users can now complete the entire best efforts lock transaction from within the Optimal Blue PPE – no toggling between systems, no rekeying of data and no lost time. It's a meaningful step forward for day-to-day productivity that helps protect lenders against costly errors and compliance issues, while giving investors a more streamlined path to work with their originator partners.”
The Optimal Blue PPE already automates loan pricing, lock requests and post-lock changes, and the company's hedging platform already supports automation for mandatory execution. Until the release of this capability, completing a best efforts lock required the lender's secondary desk to log in to the investor's portal and re-enter loan details by hand. This enhancement eliminates this final step to execute the lock, fully automating the process.
Best efforts lock requests can now be sent directly to an investor via API, reducing the time required from an average of 15 minutes per loan to just seconds. Loan data flows securely to the investor and back, keeping the loan origination system record up to date and generating a PDF confirmation that provides a clear audit trail and proof of execution. The feature is available at no additional cost to lenders and requires little to no setup or configuration.
The new capability offers a compelling way for the more than 240 investors in Optimal Blue's network to stand out to over 1,000 originators by delivering a faster, more streamlined means to lock. To participate, investors should contact their Optimal Blue representative to complete a one-time API setup.
“This is the first time investors have been able to complete best efforts locks through real-time, system-to-system connectivity with their lender partners,” said Erin Wester, chief product officer at Optimal Blue.“We've already set up this integration with select investor partners, and it's been exciting to see the positive momentum it is already building for their businesses. It's a strategic edge that improves execution, strengthens lender-investor relationships and streamlines the path to purchase – and one only Optimal Blue can deliver as the industry's most connected capital markets platform.”
Future phases of the best efforts lock feature will add support for profile updates, extensions and other post-lock changes as well as integration into the CompassEdge platform – enhancing consistency and reducing downstream data mismatches. For more information, lenders and investors using the Optimal Blue PPE should contact their account representative.
About Optimal Blue
Optimal Blue powers profitability across the mortgage capital markets ecosystem. As the industry's only end-to-end capital markets platform, our technology, data, and integrations bridge the primary and secondary markets to help lenders of all sizes maximize performance – from pricing accuracy to margin protection and every step in between. Backed by over 20 years of proven expertise, our modern, cloud-native technology delivers the real-time automation, actionable data and seamless connectivity lenders need to navigate market volatility and scale for growth. To learn more about how Optimal Blue delivers measurable ROI, visit .
LOGO link for media:
###
MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
(not for print or online)
Leslie W. Colley
Depth for Optimal Blue
...
News Source: Optimal Blue
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment