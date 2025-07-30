PM Mustafa, UK Foreign Secretary Discuss Advancing Recognition Of State Of Palestine

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) NEW YORK / PNN/

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed on Tuesday with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy moving forward with concrete steps-within a defined timeframe-toward the recognition of the State of Palestine and the realization of Palestinian statehood on the ground.

The two leaders also discussed coordinating joint efforts to secure further international recognition of the State of Palestine, along with a range of other issues of mutual concern.

During the meeting, held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Mustafa stressed the importance of the United Kingdom's recognition of the State of Palestine as a vital step to preserve the two-State solution-a solution that Israel is actively working to undermine through its ongoing genocidal and starvation war against our people in Gaza, as well as through attacks by the Israeli occupation forces and colonists across the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and its plans of land confiscation, annexation, and forced displacement.

Prime Minister Mustafa welcomed the UK's position, as expressed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary Lammy, in favor of recognizing the State of Palestine this coming September-prior to the convening of the UN General Assembly-should Israel fail to take substantive steps to end the catastrophic situation in Gaza. These steps include allowing the United Nations to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid, implementing a ceasefire, and refraining from any annexation actions in the West Bank.

The Prime Minister also expressed his appreciation to the United Kingdom for its humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza, and for its efforts to press for the full opening of all border crossings to facilitate the entry of aid.