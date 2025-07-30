Brazil's FM Convenes With Arab Ministers

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil's minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira met with Arab high-level officials on Tuesday (29) in New York, in the United States, and stressed Brazil's concern with the Question of Palestine and the end of hostilities in the region. Vieira attended the High-level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution at the United Nations (UN) headquarters.

Speaking with the prime minister of Palestine, Mohammad Mustafa, Vieira decried the worsening of humanitarian situation in Gaza and reiterated the need for military operations in the region to end as well as Brazil's support of the Palestinian people's“inalienable” right to self-determination and of the two-state solution.

According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vieira emphasized the importance of getting countries that are yet to recognize the State of Palestine to do so, and the State of Palestine's acceptance as a full member of the United Nations. Palestine is currently a non-member observer state.

In a conversation with Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi, Vieira commended the steps taken by Jordan, which shares a border with Palestine, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza. In the sidelines of the conference, Vieira also joined an informal meeting of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

