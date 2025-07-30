Brazil's FM Convenes With Arab Ministers
Speaking with the prime minister of Palestine, Mohammad Mustafa, Vieira decried the worsening of humanitarian situation in Gaza and reiterated the need for military operations in the region to end as well as Brazil's support of the Palestinian people's“inalienable” right to self-determination and of the two-state solution.
According to the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vieira emphasized the importance of getting countries that are yet to recognize the State of Palestine to do so, and the State of Palestine's acceptance as a full member of the United Nations. Palestine is currently a non-member observer state.
In a conversation with Jordan's foreign minister Ayman Safadi, Vieira commended the steps taken by Jordan, which shares a border with Palestine, to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid in Gaza. In the sidelines of the conference, Vieira also joined an informal meeting of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Translated by Gabriel PomerancblumBrazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
