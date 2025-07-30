CAA Issues Heat Advisory Amid Ongoing High Temperatures In Qatar
Doha, Qatar: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an advisory regarding the extreme heat being experienced in Qatar currently, with temperatures ranging from 40-46°C recorded in different parts of the country.
The CAA recommended the following:
-Wearing comfortable light-colored clothes to reflect the sunlight
-Drinking enough fluids
-Children should not be left alone in the car
-Workers working in exposed areas are advised to take breaks in the shade
