CAA Issues Heat Advisory Amid Ongoing High Temperatures In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) issued an advisory regarding the extreme heat being experienced in Qatar currently, with temperatures ranging from 40-46°C recorded in different parts of the country.

The CAA recommended the following:

-Wearing comfortable light-colored clothes to reflect the sunlight

-Drinking enough fluids

-Children should not be left alone in the car

-Workers working in exposed areas are advised to take breaks in the shade