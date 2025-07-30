NOTICE TO INVESTORS WHO PURCHASED PEAKSTONE REIT AND NATIONAL HEALTHCARE PROPERTIES

Contact the Law Firm of KlaymanToskes for a Free and Confidential Consultation to Discuss Pursuing a Potential Recovery of Your Losses

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes issues an important notice to all investors who purchased Peakstone Realty Trust REIT (formerly known as Griffin Realty Trust) and National Healthcare Properties (formerly known as Healthcare Trust REIT) at Osaic Institutions, Inc., formerly known as Infinex Investments Inc., who acquired Essex National Securities. The law firm urges all investors who suffered investment losses due to the recommendation of their financial advisor to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956 for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.KlaymanToskes reports the law firm has filed a FINRA arbitration claim (Case No. 25‐01454) against Osaic Institutions Inc. (Infinex Investments Inc./Essex National Securities) on behalf of an investor seeking to recover $160,000 in damages, in connection with being recommended to invest in unsuitable high-risk alternative investments known as Peakstone Realty Trust REIT and National Healthcare Properties, by his financial advisor, Roderick Rodriguez (CRD# 2680445)According to the claim filed by KlaymanToskes, Roderick Rodriguez and Osaic (Infinex Investments Inc./Essex National Securities) allegedly made material misrepresentations and omitted explaining the numerous risks of the alternative investments to the customer. In addition, the firm and its representative overconcentrated the investor's portfolio in illiquid investments and failed to act in the best interest of the customer. Contrary to the representations made to the investor by Osaic, the alternative investments lost almost all of their value.Griffin Realty Trust, in March 2023, reorganized into Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST), and issued a 1-for-9 reverse stock split before going public, with the result being disastrous to the client in the devaluing of his investment. On September 30, 2024, Healthcare Trust REIT rebranded into National Healthcare Properties Inc., (NHPBP), issued a 1-for-4 reverse stock split and went public, causing the customer to lose almost all of his investment.Investors who suffered losses in Peakstone Realty Trust (formerly known as Griffin Realty Trust) and/or National Healthcare Properties (formerly known as Healthcare Trust REIT) are encouraged to contact attorney Steven D. Toskes, Esq. at (888) 997-9956 or by email at ... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $600 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

