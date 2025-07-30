Headwall Investments Sells San Antonio Area Shopping Center Becoming First Disposition From Unanchored Shopping Center Portfolio

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The decision to sell Gorman Plaza reflects Headwall's ongoing efforts to refine its portfolio and maintain a strong focus on its core markets. Though in a tertiary market, Gorman Plaza has been an excellent investment for Headwall and is expected to be equally strong for its next owner, with a tenant mix that is 71% national tenants and 29% local tenants. By completing this transaction, Headwall strengthens its portfolio concentration in assets located within Texas' major metropolitan areas, further enhancing quality and market coverage while continuing to deliver maximum value to its stakeholders.

Gorman Plaza's success is a direct reflection of Headwall's strategy of acquiring high-quality retail assets with strong tenant mixes, excellent accessibility, and locations in neighborhoods with solid household incomes and sustained housing growth. Continued population growth in Texas, combined with limited new shopping center construction, has increased demand for well-located retail properties like Gorman Plaza. With its stable tenancy and long-term growth potential, the center is well-positioned to remain a strong investment for its new owner.

Since acquiring Gorman Plaza in 2020, Headwall's portfolio has grown to span the four major metros of Texas, encompassing 200 tenant spaces primarily occupied by service-based businesses. The firm continues to pursue acquisitions in key Texas markets, focusing on neighborhood shopping centers that are convenient for customers, highly visible, located on streets with strong traffic counts, and situated near established single-family residential neighborhoods. Headwall's goal is to own and manage more than 25 well-positioned neighborhood centers by summer 2026.

"We are proud to announce the sale of Gorman Plaza which was the first acquisition in our current strategy to aggregate a high-quality portfolio of shopping centers across Texas," said George J. Wommack, Founder and CEO. "Our team enjoyed the positive impact we have made on the community of Pleasanton through our role in taking care of this property during our period of ownership and our successful efforts to bringing new tenants to the market."

ABOUT HEADWALL

Headwall Investments, LLC is a San Antonio based real estate investment and development firm. The company was founded in 2019 by George J. Wommack and focuses on acquiring, developing and redeveloping commercial real estate in Texas. Headwall operates a series of investment funds targeting niche strategies in the commercial real estate sector. For more information on Headwall please visit or call 210-343-2186.

Media Contact:

Henry Vaughan

Vice President – Investor Relations

(210) 343-2186

SOURCE Headwall Investments, LLC