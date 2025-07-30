Quantiphi, Snowflake Accelerate Chalo's AI-Driven Data Modernization For Public Transport Transformation

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantiphi , an AI-first digital engineering company and an Elite Tier partner of Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that India's leading public transport technology company, Chalo , has leveraged Snowflake and Quantiphi to modernize its data infrastructure, helping improve Chalo's efficiency, reduce operational costs and scale its rapidly growing data ecosystem.

Chalo, which handles more than 4 billion passenger rides and operations annually in 67 Indian cities and 23 international cities across the Philippines, Peru and Fiji, is at the forefront of digitizing public transport through innovations like live bus tracking, mobile ticketing and smart travel cards platform along with various backend IT systems to the operators. Due to its expanding footprint and insufficient unified data strategy, the company previously faced challenges like performance bottlenecks, high operational costs and reduced scalability.

Quantiphi Executive Sponsor, Snowflake Alliance and Global Head of Financial Services and Insurance Bhaskar Kalita said Quantiphi helped Chalo navigate these challenges by migrating its data to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud and leveraging Codeaira -Quantiphi's generative AI-powered developer's agent, to accelerate the data migration process and achieve full operational readiness ahead of schedule.

"By combining our expertise with Snowflake's powerful data platform we helped Chalo build a scalable and efficient data ecosystem to support its rapid expansion," Kalita said. "This collaboration showcases how strategic partnerships can drive innovation, transform industries and create smarter businesses for the future."

"We needed a robust data engineering platform and as the first to leverage Quantiphi's Gen AI accelerator, Codeaira , we achieved nearly 50 percent faster migration," Chalo AVP of Platform Atmesh Mishra said. "In just two months, we were live and fully functional on the new platform, delivering greater value to our customers."

With the migration to Snowflake , Chalo can now monitor its internal metrics and send alerts to passengers in case of delays or anomalies in operations. This has helped Chalo increase operational efficiency by optimizing routes, managing demand forecasting and personalizing user experiences.

"Our collaboration with Chalo has enabled it to democratize data and help its teams make quick data-driven decisions for business growth," Snowflake Director, Head of Partnerships, India Dhiraj Narang said. "Partnering with Quantiphi accelerated this transformation, laying the foundation for future AI-driven innovations in public transportation. By leveraging Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, Chalo can now securely process vast amounts of transit data with greater efficiency, improving fleet management, reducing costs and optimizing decision-making at scale."

Learn more about how Quantiphi and Snowflake enabled transformational data modernization for Chalo.

About Quantiphi:

Quantiphi is an award-winning AI-first digital engineering company driven by the desire to reimagine and realize transformational opportunities at the heart of business. Since its inception in 2013, Quantiphi has solved the toughest and most complex business problems by combining deep industry experience, disciplined cloud and data engineering practices, and cutting-edge artificial intelligence research to achieve accelerated and quantifiable business results. Learn more at Quantiphi and follow us on LinkedIn , X, formerly Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Media Contact:

H. Mayes

[email protected]

Quantiphi Newsroom

SOURCE Quantiphi

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED