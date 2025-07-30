The National Black MBA Association Ignites The Future: TRANSFORM 2025 Conference Returns To Houston With Powerhouse Lineup

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This transformative three-day experience will unite thousands of underrepresented professionals, executives, entrepreneurs, and students, fostering unparalleled opportunities for networking, thought leadership, and career advancement. Building on the success of the 2019 Houston conference, "TRANSFORM 2025" is meticulously designed to equip attendees with the vision and tools needed to thrive. Each day will deliver focused, impactful content:on Wednesday, September 24;on Thursday, September 25; andon Friday, September 26.

This year's conference is headlined by two of the most influential leaders in business today:



Marvin Ellison , chairman and CEO of Lowe's, will offer his invaluable perspectives in a candid CEO conversation moderated by CNBC's Frank Holland. Don Thompson , former CEO of McDonald's Corporation and Founder/CEO of Cleveland Avenue, will share his profound insights on transformative leadership in a compelling conversation with Orlando Ashford, Interim CEO of NBMBAA.

"I'm honored to join the National Black MBA Association to help prepare this next generation of leaders for the challenges and opportunities ahead of them," Ellison said. "My own career has been anything but linear, and it has taught me the importance of having a strong faith in God, being resilient, while striving to be the best, most authentic version of myself. I look forward to sharing these lessons."

Thompson expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm excited to share my professional journey and insights gained over the years through various leadership roles. More importantly, the opportunity to add to the rich legacy the National Black MBA Association has established over the last 55 years."

"This year's conference represents the very best of what NBMBAA stands for-connection, innovation, and legacy," said Orlando Ashford, Interim CEO of the National Black MBA Association . "By anchoring our programming in transformative leadership and future-forward thinking, we're ensuring our members are not only prepared for what's next-they're leading it."

Beyond the dynamic speakers and panels, the 47th Annual Conference and Exposition will feature a comprehensive career expo with recruitment opportunities from Fortune 500 companies, an exciting pitch challenge , and interactive breakout sessions focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, and economic empowerment. There will be nearly 200 Corporate Partners in attendance for recruitment and engagement at this year's conference.

" As Chairwoman, I can confidently say 'TRANSFORM 2025' embodies the NBMBAA's unwavering commitment to empowering our members, said Leslie Coleman, Chairwoman of the National Black MBA Association Board of Directors . With a focus on wealth building, cutting-edge tech, and transformative leadership, this conference will unlock unparalleled opportunities and truly equip you to lead the next generation of global change."

Don't miss this unparalleled opportunity to connect, learn, and grow. Register now to be part of "Transform 2025" and shape your future with the National Black MBA Association.

To learn more or to register, visit .

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for underrepresented students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa . Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and X .

SOURCE National Black MBA Association