Egilius L.H. Spierings, MD, Phd, Is Proud To Present His Book 'Headaches'

CA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Headaches are among the most common-and misunderstood-health complaints in the world. In his new book, HEADACHES: Why You Have Them – What You Can Do About Them, respected neurologist and headache specialist Dr. Egilius L.H. Spierings provides a clear, compassionate, and scientifically grounded guide for sufferers and healthcare providers alike.Designed to be both accessible and authoritative, HEADACHES demystifies the complexity behind conditions like migraine, cluster headache, concussion-related pain, headache in pregnancy, and face pain. Drawing from decades of experience in clinical neurology, pharmacology, and academic medicine, Dr. Spierings offers not only the why but also the what now-practical strategies, proven treatments-and the hope of relief.“Headache is part of life, much like fatigue,” says Dr. Spierings.“But when it becomes frequent or intense, there are biological and medical reasons that deserve thoughtful, targeted care.”In this groundbreaking guide, Dr. Spierings explains:.The real causes behind chronic or severe headaches-including migraine and tension.Why fatigue, stress, and muscle tightness play a central role.How migraine differ from other types of headaches-and why that matters.The truth about brain tumors and headaches (a major fear among patients).Which prescription medications are most effective-and what to expect from them.How gender, hormones, and life stages impact headache frequency and severityThe book serves both patients and clinicians. Written in clear, everyday language, HEADACHES empowers readers to better understand their symptoms while helping practitioners make informed, empathetic treatment decisions.Dr. Spierings is uniquely qualified to write this book. He has served as Associate Clinical Professor of Neurology at Brigham & Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School, and Clinical Professor of Neurology and Craniofacial Pain at Tufts University Schools of Medicine and Dental Medicine. He is currently the Medical Director of the Greater Boston Headache Center, Waltham, Massachusetts.“My goal is to help patients stop suffering,” Dr. Spierings says.“Understanding your pain is the first step toward reclaiming your life.”HEADACHES: Why You Have Them – What You Can Do About Them is now available in print and digital formats.

