134Th Durand Cup: Second-Half Strikes Help Namdhari Beat South United On Debut
The result means SUFC end their debut Durand campaign with a solitary point in Group A after completing all three matches. Namdhari will gain confidence and move to bigger battles ahead in their pursuit of qualification for the knockouts. South United, taking the field in their traditional orange for the first time, did not quite change their fortunes too much, but they delivered yet another spirited performance.
Coach Kaja Bhadussa of SUFC even changed keeper Nishanth to give Sunil Singh a chance under the SUFC bar, as part of five changes made from their previous draw against the Indian Air Force. Although Sunil repaid the faith shown in full with a brilliant display, it was not going to be enough in the end.
The I-League side under gaffer Harpreet Singh, with two foreigners in their line-up in Cledson upfront and Ghanaian Lamine Moro at the heart of defence, were certainly the more experienced and organised side at this level, and that shone through in the end.
Aatma Singh in the 10th minute had the first crack at goal from distance for Sunil to expertly tip it over the bar. It was going to be the first of many good saves that Sunil would make in the game. It was end-to-end football thereafter as the two sides deservedly went into the break with the deadlock yet to be broken. Harpreet made two changes at the break, bringing in Dharampreet in attack and Akashdeep in defence, suggesting he wanted to make things happen. Dharampreet's injection in particular made a difference as Namdhari's wave of attacks increased.
Building up to the first goal, Lotjem was denied by Sunil in the 69th, while Cledson missed a couple in quick succession, one of them again denied by Sunil.
Bhupinder's tireless runs from the right flank then finally brought dividends as he drove inside the box to cut back for Dharampreet. Rowan attempted to clear the shot headed for the goal, but only as far as Bhupinder, still lurking around. The winger made no mistake with a powerful drive into the near post past Sunil's outstretched arms.
That gave Namdhari the confidence required, and they upped the ante further. Six minutes later, Amandeep played Bhupinder on the right, and his cross was feebly cleared by Rowan yet again, unfortunately, who otherwise had a good game. The loose ball fell to Cledson, who this time made no mistake to stab it in from close.
The win means both Emami East Bengal FC and Namdhari now have three points, with the former on top on goals scored. The Indian Air Force have two games to play, while SUFC have ended their campaign.
On Thursday, local giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant, making their first appearance in this year's edition, and Mohammedan Sporting go head-to-head in a big Group B encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment