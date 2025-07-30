Jumpstart Inc. Announces Leadership Transition And Appointment Of Interim CEO

CLEVELAND, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpStart Inc. today announced that Julie Jacono has informed the Board of Directors of her decision to step down as Chief Executive Officer after accepting a new leadership opportunity aligned with her passion for advancing innovation in the healthcare sector.

Since assuming the CEO role in December 2023, Julie has led the organization through a period of strategic evolution and operational strengthening. Under her leadership, JumpStart finalized a new strategic roadmap, achieved a balanced budget, and developed a strong executive leadership team, laying a strong foundation for the organization's long-term growth and sustainability.

Effective August 4, 2025, the Board has appointed Lorne Novick as Interim CEO. Lorne brings a deep knowledge of JumpStart's mission, operations, and stakeholder network, and will provide steady leadership through this period of transition.

"Successful businesses drive prosperity for the owner and their community, and JumpStart truly leads in its capability and commitment to providing entrepreneurs with what they need to succeed. It has been an extraordinary privilege to lead JumpStart," said Julie Jacono. "I'm deeply grateful to the Board, staff, founders, and partners who embraced our vision and helped strengthen the organization for the future. While it's bittersweet to step away, I am confident that JumpStart is well positioned for continued growth. I now look forward to leading a startup, incubated through JumpStart, and seeing the world through the eyes of a founder."

To ensure a seamless hand-off, Julie will remain engaged with the organization as a special consultant to the Interim CEO. In this role, she will support key initiatives and advise the executive leadership team while the Board undertakes a thoughtful and deliberate process to identify JumpStart's next permanent CEO.

"We are deeply grateful to Julie for her vision, commitment, and the lasting impact she has made during her time with JumpStart," said Cindy Torres Essell, Board Chair of JumpStart Inc. "She has strengthened the organization from the inside out, and we're confident that under Lorne's interim leadership, we will maintain our forward momentum while preparing for the next phase of leadership."

JumpStart's operations, programs, and investment activities remain strong and uninterrupted. The organization continues to advance its mission to drive economic vitality by connecting entrepreneurs to the opportunities and resources they need to succeed.

No further details are available at this time; additional information will be shared as the transition progresses.

About JumpStart Inc.

JumpStart Inc. is a nationally recognized entrepreneur support organization that equips Ohio's tech startups and small businesses with the skills, services and support they need to grow and thrive. For more than 20 years, JumpStart has invested in innovation, bridged gaps in access and strengthened the regional entrepreneurial ecosystem to drive economic transformation and strengthen communities throughout Ohio and beyond. Learn more at jumpstartinc.

SOURCE JumpStart Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED