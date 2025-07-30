BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Dallasnews Corporation (Nasdaq - DALN), Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE - SNV), Spartannash Company (Nasdaq SPTN), Couchbase, Inc. (Nasdaq BASE)
DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq - DALN)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, DallasNews will be acquired by Hearst for $14.00 per share in cash. The investigation concerns whether the DallasNews Therapeutics Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE - SNV)
Under the terms of the agreement, Synovus will be acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq - PNFP). The shares of Synovus and Pinnacle shareholders will be converted into shares of a new Pinnacle parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.5237 Synovus shares per Pinnacle share. This exchange ratio represents a Synovus per share value of $61.18, a transaction value of $8.6 billion. Following the close of the transaction, Synovus shareholders will own approximately 48.5% and Pinnacle shareholders will own approximately 51.5% of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the Synovus Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
SpartanNash Company (Nasdaq – SPTN)
Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, SpartanNash will be acquired by C&S Wholesale Grocers, LLC (“C&S”) for $26.90 in cash for each SpartanNash share in a deal valued at $1.77 billion. The investigation concerns whether the SpartanNash Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
Couchbase, Inc. (Nasdaq – BASE)
Under the terms of the agreement, Couchbase will be acquired by Haveli Investments. Inc. for $24.50 in cash for each Couchbase share. The investigation concerns whether the Couchbase Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company's shareholders.
Additional information can be found at .
