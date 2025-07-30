403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Africa Food Show Kenya 2025: Where Innovation Meets Culinary Brilliance
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Driving Africa's Agro-Food Transformation
Nairobi, Kenya – East Africa's flagship B2B exhibition for the food and agribusiness sector, Africa Food Show (AFS) Kenya 2025 , returns from August 6 to 8, 2025 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. Organized by MIE Events , this powerhouse platform will connect global F&B suppliers, distributors, government stakeholders, and agri-industry professionals to explore innovation, strengthen trade networks, and transform Africa's food economy. Event Highlights at a Glance
Nairobi, Kenya – East Africa's flagship B2B exhibition for the food and agribusiness sector, Africa Food Show (AFS) Kenya 2025 , returns from August 6 to 8, 2025 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. Organized by MIE Events , this powerhouse platform will connect global F&B suppliers, distributors, government stakeholders, and agri-industry professionals to explore innovation, strengthen trade networks, and transform Africa's food economy. Event Highlights at a Glance
-
150+ Exhibitors
300+ Products
12 Participating Countries
1,000+ B2B Meetings
5,000+ Visitors
20 Conference Sessions
-
Food Ingredients & Specialty Products
Food Processing, Manufacturing & Logistics
Beverages & Functional Drinks
Sustainable Food Packaging & Labelling
Plant-Based & Alternative Proteins
Hotels, Restaurants & Catering (HORECA)
Food Supply Chain, Safety & Quality Assurance
Smart Agriculture & Farming
-
Boost product visibility in front of 5,000+ attendees
Engage live through demos, tastings, and storytelling
Align with renowned chefs and sustainability champions
Strengthen your brand presence in Africa's growing food market
-
Visit for FREE at Africa Food Show :
Book a Stand :
Know more about the event : africafoodshow
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment