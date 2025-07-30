Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Africa Food Show Kenya 2025: Where Innovation Meets Culinary Brilliance

2025-07-30 10:45:20
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Driving Africa's Agro-Food Transformation


Nairobi, Kenya – East Africa's flagship B2B exhibition for the food and agribusiness sector, Africa Food Show (AFS) Kenya 2025 , returns from August 6 to 8, 2025 at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi. Organized by MIE Events , this powerhouse platform will connect global F&B suppliers, distributors, government stakeholders, and agri-industry professionals to explore innovation, strengthen trade networks, and transform Africa's food economy.

Event Highlights at a Glance
  • 150+ Exhibitors
  • 300+ Products
  • 12 Participating Countries
  • 1,000+ B2B Meetings
  • 5,000+ Visitors
  • 20 Conference Sessions

Key Sectors on Display

AFS Kenya 2025 will showcase innovations across the full agri-food value chain, including:
  • Food Ingredients & Specialty Products
  • Food Processing, Manufacturing & Logistics
  • Beverages & Functional Drinks
  • Sustainable Food Packaging & Labelling
  • Plant-Based & Alternative Proteins
  • Hotels, Restaurants & Catering (HORECA)
  • Food Supply Chain, Safety & Quality Assurance
  • Smart Agriculture & Farming

Mezani – The Culinary Experience Not to Miss

“Mezani” , meaning at the table in Swahili, is the vibrant heart of AFS Kenya 2025. This live show-floor feature, presented in partnership with M-pishi and Supreme Chefs , celebrates the continent's culinary innovation, cultural richness, and future food trends.

What Awaits You at Mezani

At Mezani, attendees can look forward to an exciting culinary experience featuring live cooking demonstrations, chef challenges, tasting sessions, and exclusive meet-and-greets with top chefs, all spotlighting the latest in culinary innovation. Sponsors and exhibitors enjoy valuable promotional benefits including product integration, branded equipment, ingredient spotlights, and prominent branding within the tasting zones.

Why You Should Participate
  • Boost product visibility in front of 5,000+ attendees
  • Engage live through demos, tastings, and storytelling
  • Align with renowned chefs and sustainability champions
  • Strengthen your brand presence in Africa's growing food market

Strategic Partners

Our strategic partners offer vital industry connectivity, market access, and commercial leadership, empowering Mezani's role as a premier culinary and trade platform.
  • Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Nairobi County)
  • Made-in-China

    Partners and Supporters

    These valued partners play a crucial role in strengthening Mezani's foundation, bringing institutional support, industry expertise, and global connections to elevate the event's reach and impact.
  • Republic of Kenya – Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock Development
  • Kenya Tourism Federation
  • Kenya Tourism Board
  • Kenya Coast Tourist Association
  • Kenya Chinese Chamber of Commerce
  • Iberian Trade Fairs
  • Italian Fair Service.

    Media Partners

    Our media partners amplify Mezani's message to global and regional audiences, covering trends, innovations, and insights across the food, hospitality, and business sectors.

    Media partners include:

    Afrique Media, African Gulf, Asia Food Journal, Finance World Magazine, Food Business, Food Drinks & Innovation, Food Network Packaging, Foodtechbiz, Gulf Agriculture, International Business Africa, International Business Magazine, Mid East Info, NegoSentro, Poland Fruits, TV Bricks, The Business Year, The Technology Express, and World Business Outlook , each playing a key role in spotlighting Mezani to diverse audiences worldwide.
    • Visit for FREE at Africa Food Show :
    • Book a Stand :

    • Know more about the event : africafoodshow
    ORGANIZE BY MIE EVENTS

    With 25 years of experience, MIE Events DMCC is a global leader in exhibitions and international trade facilitation. Headquartered in Dubai, MIE has supported over 120,000 companies through world-class platforms across Africa, the Middle East, USA and Asia.

