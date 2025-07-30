Africa Food Show Kenya 2025: Where Innovation Meets Culinary Brilliance

East Africa's flagship B2B exhibition for the food and agribusiness sector,, returns fromat thein Nairobi. Organized by, this powerhouse platform will connect global F&B suppliers, distributors, government stakeholders, and agri-industry professionals to explore innovation, strengthen trade networks, and transform Africa's food economy.



150+ Exhibitors

300+ Products

12 Participating Countries

1,000+ B2B Meetings

5,000+ Visitors 20 Conference Sessions



Food Ingredients & Specialty Products

Food Processing, Manufacturing & Logistics

Beverages & Functional Drinks

Sustainable Food Packaging & Labelling

Plant-Based & Alternative Proteins

Hotels, Restaurants & Catering (HORECA)

Food Supply Chain, Safety & Quality Assurance Smart Agriculture & Farming

AFS Kenya 2025 will showcase innovations across the full agri-food value chain, including:

, meaning at the table in Swahili, is the vibrant heart of AFS Kenya 2025. This live show-floor feature, presented in partnership withand, celebrates the continent's culinary innovation, cultural richness, and future food trends.

At Mezani, attendees can look forward to an exciting culinary experience featuring live cooking demonstrations, chef challenges, tasting sessions, and exclusive meet-and-greets with top chefs, all spotlighting the latest in culinary innovation. Sponsors and exhibitors enjoy valuable promotional benefits including product integration, branded equipment, ingredient spotlights, and prominent branding within the tasting zones.



Boost product visibility in front of 5,000+ attendees

Engage live through demos, tastings, and storytelling

Align with renowned chefs and sustainability champions Strengthen your brand presence in Africa's growing food market

Our strategic partners offer vital industry connectivity, market access, and commercial leadership, empowering Mezani's role as a premier culinary and trade platform.

Republic of Kenya – Ministry of Agriculture & Livestock DevelopmentKenya Tourism FederationKenya Tourism BoardKenya Coast Tourist AssociationKenya Chinese Chamber of CommerceIberian Trade FairsItalian Fair Service.

Our media partners amplify Mezani's message to global and regional audiences, covering trends, innovations, and insights across the food, hospitality, and business sectors.



MIE EVENTS

With 25 years of experience,is a global leader in exhibitions and international trade facilitation. Headquartered in Dubai, MIE has supported over 120,000 companies through world-class platforms across Africa, the Middle East, USA and Asia.