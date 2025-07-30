'He Kicked Me In The Stomach': 23-Year-Old Woman Found Dead After Texting Mother About Abuse

Irinjalakuda: In the latest case of domestic abuse in Kerala, a 23-year-old pregnant woman died at her husband's home in Kodungallur under suspicious circumstances after alleging marital abuse. The woman, identified as Faseela, was found dead on Tuesday, July 29. She had sent a WhatsApp message to her mother, describing the abuse she endured, which Asianet News obtained.

"Mother, I am pregnant again. Noufal kicked me in the stomach and hurt me. His mother also verbally abused me. Mother, I am dying, or they will kill me," the message read. Due to network issues, her parents saw the message an hour later. By the time they reached Kodungallur, Faseela had been taken to the hospital, where they found her lifeless. Relatives allege that abuse at her husband's home led to her death.

Faseela's husband Naufal (29) and mother-in-law Ramlath (55) have been arrested in connection with the incident. According to the complaint, Faseela was mentally and physically tortured because she was pregnant for the second time. The couple had been married for over a year has a 10-month-old child. Faseela's second pregnancy was recently discovered and her mother-in-law reportedly criticized her severely for this. During an argument, her husband allegedly kicked her in the stomach. The post-mortem revealed abdominal injuries.

In early July, 29-year-old Athulya Satheesh, originally from Kollam and living in Sharjah, died by suicide after reportedly facing years of abuse from her husband. Just days before her death, she had sent a voice message to her sister asking for help. Around the same time, another tragic case came to light - a 33-year-old woman and her young daughter were found dead in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah. A Facebook post she had scheduled before her death revealed that she had suffered years of dowry-related abuse and sexual violence.

(If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Call 'Disha' helpline for further assistance:1056, 0471-2552056)