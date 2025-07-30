403
Portugal, Spain Face Record Wildfires
(MENAFN) Portugal and Spain are confronting a surge of wildfires driven by soaring temperatures, powerful winds, and prolonged dry spells on Wednesday, as officials across the Iberian Peninsula issue urgent warnings about critical fire risks.
In Portugal, multiple wildfires continue to blaze across northern and central areas, with the National Civil Protection Authority reporting the highest number of fire alerts this year—132 incidents so far, according to media.
Authorities have mobilized nearly 2,700 firefighters and 29 aerial units to battle the flames, which have prompted evacuations and injuries. Emergency services have treated 20 individuals, including 14 firefighters, though no severe injuries have been confirmed.
The most intense fires are centered in regions such as Arouca, Penafiel, Ponte de Lima, Penamacor, and Ponte da Barca. Several previously controlled blazes have reignited amid strong gusts and relentless heat, complicating containment efforts.
Prime Minister Luis Montenegro acknowledged the severity of the situation during a visit to the Civil Protection Authority headquarters, saying, “We are going through a difficult time.” “But our entire system is operational to intervene as quickly as possible.”
The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has issued a “maximum or very high” fire risk alert across the entire country. Preliminary figures from the Portuguese Forest Institute reveal that over 22,000 hectares have burned since the start of 2025.
Meanwhile, Spain is entering a challenging new fire season, with temperatures expected to soar to 40°C across the peninsula this week. The Spanish Agency for Environmental Protection and Natural Resources (Aemet) has warned that a combination of heat, strong winds, and dry conditions could worsen fire outbreaks.
The province of Avila is currently among the hardest hit, where a large wildfire erupted on Tuesday in Cuevas del Valle. The nearby town of El Arenal has been placed under lockdown as firefighting efforts intensify to protect the area. The Castilla y Leon regional government reported that shifting wind gusts have reignited both flanks of the fire, further hindering containment operations.
