Controversy erupts in German due to zoo killing dozen healthy Guinea baboons
(MENAFN) In Nuremberg, a southern German zoo faced significant backlash after deciding to euthanize 12 healthy Guinea baboons due to overcrowding in their enclosure. Following the culling, the animals were reportedly fed to predators within the zoo.
On the morning of the cull, the zoo declared it would close for “operational reasons,” prompting demonstrators to climb over fences near the entrance, where they were arrested. Later, the zoo confirmed the baboons were euthanized; none of the animals were pregnant females or involved in scientific research. After being shot, the baboons’ bodies were used as food for the zoo’s carnivorous animals, with samples taken for study.
