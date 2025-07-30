Rising Investment In Hydropower Market Projects To Boost Market Growth Globally By 2030
Hydropower Market Size
The global hydropower market is projected to grow steadily, driven by rising demand for clean, sustainable energy worldwide.The U.S. hydropower sector remains vital as the global market climbs from $244.1B in 2022 to $348.2B by 2030, driven by clean energy goals and renewable infrastructure investments.” - DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLPAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hydropower Market overview
Snapshot of Current Market:
The global hydropower market size was valued at approximately US$ 244.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to climb to around US$ 348.2 billion by 2030, The market is projected to expand at an annual growth pace of 4.8% throughout the period from 2024 to 2031.
Market Drivers and Opportunities:
Hydropower's reliability, low operational cost, and ability to provide baseload power are key drivers propelling its global adoption. Governments are prioritizing energy security and climate commitments, which boosts investments in both large-scale and small hydropower plants. Opportunities also lie in modernizing aging infrastructure, integrating digital monitoring systems, and coupling hydropower with pumped storage for flexible grid management.
Geographical Share:
Asia-Pacific leads the global market, with China and India dominating hydropower capacity additions and upgrades.
Europe is focusing on rehabilitation and modernization projects, particularly in Norway, Austria, and France.
North America, driven by the U.S. Canada is experiencing a resurgence in interest for compact hydropower systems and pumped storage technologies to aid in decarbonizing the power grid.
Latin America and Africa are emerging as high-potential regions due to untapped hydropower resources and government-backed development plans.
Key Players:
China Three Gorges Corporation
Electricite de France S.A.
Hydro-Quebec
Duke Energy Corporation
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A.
PJSC RusHydro
Ontario Power Generation Inc.
Statkraft AS.
Sn Power Holding Singapore Pte. Ltd
Itaipu Binacional
These companies are actively engaged in developing advanced turbine technologies, digitization solutions, and cross-border hydropower collaborations.
Market Segments:
By Technology: (Conventional hydropower, Impoundment or reservoir, Run-of-river, Pumped storage hydropower)
By Application: (Electricity Generation, Load Balancing and Grid Stability, Microgrid Solutions, Aquaculture and Fish Farms, Industrial Processes, Others)
By Size: (Large-Scale Hydropower, Medium-Scale Hydropower, Small-Scale and Micro Hydropower)
By Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Recent Developments – United States:
February 2025: A U.S. A power company has started running a 250 MW pumped-storage hydro plant in Colorado, built to help manage electricity use during high-demand times and boost the use of renewable energy in the grid.
August 2024: The U.S. The U.S. Department of Energy rolled out a financial program aimed at upgrading aging hydropower facilities, committing more than $600 million to enhance grid reliability and advance modernization efforts.
Recent Developments – Japan:
April 2025: Japan completed the upgrade of the Oi River Hydropower Plant with smart sensors and AI-driven turbine monitoring to boost efficiency and reduce maintenance costs.
November 2024: Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) announced a strategic roadmap to expand small hydropower capacity in rural regions, supported by incentives and streamlined permitting.
Conclusion:
Hydropower continues to be a cornerstone of the global clean energy mix, delivering a reliable and sustainable power source amid growing electricity demand and decarbonization efforts. As countries modernize infrastructure and explore innovative pumped storage solutions, the hydropower market is set to play a pivotal role in the energy transition for decades to come.
