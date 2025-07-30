Sign In App Delivers New Educational Package To Help K-12 Schools Affordably Stop Risk And Welcome Approved Visitors

Large and small school systems benefit from seamless front-door experience integrated with modern security

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sign In Solutions , a leading visitor management solution, today announced a new bundle of features for its Sign In App that will help K-12 schools mitigate risk and enhance the overall visitor experience while also navigating tighter budgets. Almost half the cost of other products, Sign In App gives schools modern safety technology to strengthen security and trust with every school visit, while also creating a positive, welcoming experience for authorized visitors.

Only 40% of U.S. public schools reported feeling "very prepared" to handle intruders according to a study done by the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the statistical center within the U.S. Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences. Yet many schools are also navigating budget uncertainty in light of federal, state, and local cuts, making it difficult to invest in effective safety technology.

"Safety is a top priority for schools and parents, however many schools are relying on outdated systems and processes for checking credentials of onsite visitors such as chaperones, guest speakers, or maintenance crews," said Chris Burton, executive vice president of experiences and design at Sign In Solutions. "Schools need a scalable, secure, and affordable solution that protects staff, students, and visitors, but also affords every visitor a welcoming, positive experience reflecting the school's values. Our new bundle balances safety with making students, faculty, and guests comfortable in their surroundings so everyone can focus on learning."

Sign In App Education Features Include



ID scan and safety checks that verify visitors in real time with ID checks against the National Sex Offender Registry and internal watchlists, then provides a risk score before approving sign ins.

Customizable volunteer management servicing background checks, credentials, and records management.

Notifications that instantly alert staff when a visitor arrives and can also flag high-risk individuals to key personnel with automatic notifications and smart triggers.

Emergency evacuation notifications provide access to live, accurate evacuation lists to ensure everyone is accounted for.

Multi-site management to manage multiple campuses or an entire district from one centralized dashboard - ideal for larger schools and school systems. The ability to ensure full compliance with district standards by easily collecting, tracking and securely storing information for inspections and audits.

"We had the unfortunate experience of having to be evacuated due to the LA wildfires. I cannot express enough how, because we had Sign In App, we were prepared for that situation," said a staffer at the Los Angeles Unified School District. "We were able to access reports and effectively evacuate everybody off campus. So thank you. You actually did save lives."

Trusted by more than 6,000 schools worldwide , Sign In App has been reducing visitor entrance management time for schools by 80%. Schools are able to easily set up the tool in 30 minutes and can customize the solution to fit their needs. To learn more about Sign In App's education package, visit .

About Sign In Solutions

Trusted by more than 22,000 customers across more than a hundred countries, Sign In Solutions is a smart, risk-adaptive platform that brings together risk screening, compliance automation, visitor management and powerful analytics into a single, AI-enhanced solution. No other solution has the technologically advanced capabilities to strengthen physical security, support compliance readiness, improve emergency preparedness, and provide a modern, frictionless visitor experience across multiple locations and geographies from one platform. For more information, visit .

