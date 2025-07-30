403
Thailand Announces Nationwide Ban on All Drone Flights
(MENAFN) The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) announced on Wednesday an immediate suspension of all drone activities across the country, citing escalating national security risks linked to heightened tensions along the Cambodia border.
This temporary restriction is designed to safeguard military operations and prevent drones from disrupting security efforts. The ban will be enforced from July 30 until August 15, or until authorities decide otherwise, according to a CAAT official statement.
Manat Chavanaprayoon, the CAAT’s director general, emphasized that the ban is a critical move to address potential threats to national security and protect public safety amid the ongoing border situation.
Manat stated that anyone who violates the ban could face legal consequences, which may include fines or jail time.
Furthermore, Manat confirmed that military forces have the authority to neutralize any unmanned aerial vehicles that pose a security risk.
