NBA Regular-Season Games Set For Berlin, London, Manchester & Paris As Part Of 3-Year Slate In Europe

MENAFN - IANS) London, July 30 (IANS) The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced on Wednesday that the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic will play regular-season games in Berlin on Thursday, January 15, 2026, and in London on Sunday, January 18, 2026. The league also announced that it will play regular-season games in Manchester and Paris in 2027 and in Berlin and Paris in 2028.

The games will be held at Uber Arena (Berlin), The O2 (London), Co-op Live (Manchester), and the Accor Arena (Paris). The dates and participating teams for the games in 2027 and 2028 will be announced before the 2026-27 and 2027-28 NBA seasons, respectively.

The NBA Berlin Game 2026 will mark the 14th game featuring an NBA team in Germany since 1984 and the league's first regular-season game in the country. The NBA London Game 2026 will be the 19th game featuring an NBA team in the UK since 1993 and the league's 10th regular-season game in London.

The game in Manchester in 2027 will mark the second game featuring an NBA team in Manchester (2013) and the league's first regular-season game in the city. The game in Paris in 2027 will mark the 16th game featuring an NBA team in France since 1991 and the league's sixth regular-season game in Paris.

The Grizzlies, who will be playing their fifth and sixth games in Europe and first in Berlin and London, feature two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant, two-time NBA All-Star and 2022-23 NBA Defensive Player of the Year Jaren Jackson Jr., two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, 2024-25 NBA All-Rookie First Team members Zach Edey and Jaylen Wells, and 2025 No. 11 overall pick Cedric Coward.

The Magic, who will be playing its fourth and fifth games in Europe, first in Berlin, third in London 1993 and 2016) and 14th and 15th games outside of the U.S. and Canada, currently features 2024 NBA All-Star Paolo Banchero, German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner, second-year German forward Tristan da Silva, 2023-24 Kia All-Defensive Second Team member Jalen Suggs, and 2020-21 Kia All-Rookie Second Team member Desmond Bane.