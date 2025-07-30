Hallowell Todaro Expands Mental Health Services And Locations As Youth Anxiety And Depression Surge
The move comes amid surging demand for mental health services, particularly for children and teens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 percent of children in the United States experience a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder - a reality that has placed immense strain on families and clinicians alike.
"We've seen families struggle with long waitlists and fragmented care," said Lesley Todaro, LMFT, owner and co-founder. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive, accessible care so that kids and families aren't left waiting months for answers and support."
Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center offers a fully integrated suite of services, including diagnostic assessments, therapy, executive function coaching, parent coaching, and medication management.
In addition to its longstanding Seattle location and Bay Area practice, the Center's new Bellingham clinic will serve families in northwestern Washington, an area where access to youth mental health care remains limited.
"When we treat mental health through the lens of hope, connection, and strengths, we change lives," said Dr. Edward Hallowell, child psychiatrist, New York Times bestselling author, and Hallowell Todaro co-founder. "This expansion allows us to bring that model to more young people in need, and to do so with urgency and compassion."
For more information, visit .
About Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center
Founded in 2015, Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center provides strength-based mental health care for children, teens, and adults. With locations in Seattle, Bellingham, and the Bay Area, the Center offers diagnostic assessments, therapy, coaching, and medication management, available both in person and via telehealth in Washington and California.
SOURCE Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment