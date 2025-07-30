Hallowell Todaro Expands Mental Health Services And Locations As Youth Anxiety And Depression Surge

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 2015 by leading ADHD expert Dr. Edward Hallowell and family therapist Lesley Todaro, LMFT, the Center has been known across the region for its strength-based support for ADHD . With this expansion, the Center is broadening its care to individuals navigating anxiety, depression, and other mood-related challenges.

The move comes amid surging demand for mental health services, particularly for children and teens. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 20 percent of children in the United States experience a mental, emotional, or behavioral disorder - a reality that has placed immense strain on families and clinicians alike.

"We've seen families struggle with long waitlists and fragmented care," said Lesley Todaro, LMFT, owner and co-founder. "Our goal is to provide comprehensive, accessible care so that kids and families aren't left waiting months for answers and support."

Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center offers a fully integrated suite of services, including diagnostic assessments, therapy, executive function coaching, parent coaching, and medication management.

In addition to its longstanding Seattle location and Bay Area practice, the Center's new Bellingham clinic will serve families in northwestern Washington, an area where access to youth mental health care remains limited.

"When we treat mental health through the lens of hope, connection, and strengths, we change lives," said Dr. Edward Hallowell, child psychiatrist, New York Times bestselling author, and Hallowell Todaro co-founder. "This expansion allows us to bring that model to more young people in need, and to do so with urgency and compassion."

About Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center

Founded in 2015, Hallowell Todaro ADHD & Behavioral Health Center provides strength-based mental health care for children, teens, and adults. With locations in Seattle, Bellingham, and the Bay Area, the Center offers diagnostic assessments, therapy, coaching, and medication management, available both in person and via telehealth in Washington and California.

