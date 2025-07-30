403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japan Grabbles with Scorching Heat, Tsunami Threat
(MENAFN) While tsunami warnings were issued following a powerful offshore earthquake near Russia, Japan faced a parallel crisis Wednesday—an intense heatwave with record-breaking temperatures.
According to media, which cited the national weather agency, the mercury soared to an unprecedented 41.2°C (106°F) in Tamba, located in Hyogo Prefecture. This marked the nation’s highest temperature ever recorded.
The extreme heat triggered a spike in heatstroke cases across Japan, overwhelming emergency services.
Meanwhile, more than two million residents were ordered to evacuate due to potential tsunami threats, as reported by the national Fire and Disaster Management Agency and broadcast by media.
By 2:15 p.m. local time (0515 GMT), authorities in Urakawa, a coastal town in northern Hokkaido, issued emergency safety instructions affecting 4,982 households and 10,463 individuals. Residents were instructed to seek refuge on higher floors, inside structurally sound buildings, or away from landslide-prone areas.
Nationwide, evacuation directives were implemented across 219 municipalities in 21 prefectures, covering 966,063 households. The largest number of evacuees were in Wakayama Prefecture, with 367,186 residents affected. This was followed by Hokkaido (358,257), Kanagawa (263,728), Fukushima (243,942), and Shizuoka (239,391).
As the government scrambled to evaluate both natural threats, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that tsunami warnings remained active while evacuation efforts were underway.
“In light of the severe heat, Prime Minister Ishiba instructed that thorough measures be taken at evacuation centers to prevent heatstroke,” the premier’s office stated.
Despite the chaos, no structural damage has been reported due to the tsunami so far. However, four whales were found washed ashore along the Japanese coastline hours after tsunami waves struck parts of the Pacific coast.
According to media, which cited the national weather agency, the mercury soared to an unprecedented 41.2°C (106°F) in Tamba, located in Hyogo Prefecture. This marked the nation’s highest temperature ever recorded.
The extreme heat triggered a spike in heatstroke cases across Japan, overwhelming emergency services.
Meanwhile, more than two million residents were ordered to evacuate due to potential tsunami threats, as reported by the national Fire and Disaster Management Agency and broadcast by media.
By 2:15 p.m. local time (0515 GMT), authorities in Urakawa, a coastal town in northern Hokkaido, issued emergency safety instructions affecting 4,982 households and 10,463 individuals. Residents were instructed to seek refuge on higher floors, inside structurally sound buildings, or away from landslide-prone areas.
Nationwide, evacuation directives were implemented across 219 municipalities in 21 prefectures, covering 966,063 households. The largest number of evacuees were in Wakayama Prefecture, with 367,186 residents affected. This was followed by Hokkaido (358,257), Kanagawa (263,728), Fukushima (243,942), and Shizuoka (239,391).
As the government scrambled to evaluate both natural threats, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that tsunami warnings remained active while evacuation efforts were underway.
“In light of the severe heat, Prime Minister Ishiba instructed that thorough measures be taken at evacuation centers to prevent heatstroke,” the premier’s office stated.
Despite the chaos, no structural damage has been reported due to the tsunami so far. However, four whales were found washed ashore along the Japanese coastline hours after tsunami waves struck parts of the Pacific coast.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment