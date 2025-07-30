Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Japan Grabbles with Scorching Heat, Tsunami Threat

Japan Grabbles with Scorching Heat, Tsunami Threat


2025-07-30 09:11:36
(MENAFN) While tsunami warnings were issued following a powerful offshore earthquake near Russia, Japan faced a parallel crisis Wednesday—an intense heatwave with record-breaking temperatures.

According to media, which cited the national weather agency, the mercury soared to an unprecedented 41.2°C (106°F) in Tamba, located in Hyogo Prefecture. This marked the nation’s highest temperature ever recorded.

The extreme heat triggered a spike in heatstroke cases across Japan, overwhelming emergency services.

Meanwhile, more than two million residents were ordered to evacuate due to potential tsunami threats, as reported by the national Fire and Disaster Management Agency and broadcast by media.

By 2:15 p.m. local time (0515 GMT), authorities in Urakawa, a coastal town in northern Hokkaido, issued emergency safety instructions affecting 4,982 households and 10,463 individuals. Residents were instructed to seek refuge on higher floors, inside structurally sound buildings, or away from landslide-prone areas.

Nationwide, evacuation directives were implemented across 219 municipalities in 21 prefectures, covering 966,063 households. The largest number of evacuees were in Wakayama Prefecture, with 367,186 residents affected. This was followed by Hokkaido (358,257), Kanagawa (263,728), Fukushima (243,942), and Shizuoka (239,391).

As the government scrambled to evaluate both natural threats, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that tsunami warnings remained active while evacuation efforts were underway.

“In light of the severe heat, Prime Minister Ishiba instructed that thorough measures be taken at evacuation centers to prevent heatstroke,” the premier’s office stated.

Despite the chaos, no structural damage has been reported due to the tsunami so far. However, four whales were found washed ashore along the Japanese coastline hours after tsunami waves struck parts of the Pacific coast.

MENAFN30072025000045017169ID1109862964

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search