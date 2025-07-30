Kuwait's Audit Bureau Chairs 26Th Meeting Of GCC Audit Undersecretaries

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's State Audit Bureau (SAB) chaired the 26th meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) audit institution undersecretaries on Wednesday via videoconference, headed by Deputy President Yousef Al-Mazrouei.
Al-Mazrouei highlighted the meeting's role in strengthening Gulf cooperation and enhancing joint oversight capacities.
He said participants reviewed the strategic training and development plan, a cornerstone for boosting human resource efficiency and keeping pace with advancements in auditing and financial control.
Al-Mazrouei stressed the bodies' commitment to international standards and modern methods, noting the development of new audit manuals to safeguard public funds.
He commended member proposals and studies aimed at improving workflows, hoping for constructive recommendations that advance Gulf cooperation.
Meanwhile, SAB's Acting Assistant Undersecretary of the Administrative and Financial Affairs and Information Technology Department Dr. Saud Al-Zamanan said the meeting examined outcomes of the 2023 25 strategic training plan.
It also reviewed a draft training plan for 2026-28 and the results of the sixth GCC research competition in auditing and accounting.
Delegates considered the UAE Audit Office's proposal on governance of GCC General Secretariat account reviews and a draft by law for the 2026-27 excellence award.
They discussed initiatives from the working group on audit rules, including a Gulf Financial Audit Week, impact assessment forms for GCC manuals, simplification tools, and a proposal to rename the group.
The meeting talked recommendations from the group's 25th session and noted the Secretariat's 2024-25 training program report.
Items for information also included a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between King Fahd National Library and the GCC Secretariat and the draft agenda for the 22nd meeting of audit institution heads.
Several agenda items were approved for submission to the 22nd heads' meeting, to be hosted by Kuwait on 10 September '25, underscoring support for Gulf cooperation and joint oversight efforts. (end)
