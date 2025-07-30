Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wholeclear Releases A Tool To Convert EDB Files To PST Files.

Wholeclear Releases A Tool To Convert EDB Files To PST Files.


2025-07-30 09:07:02
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Exchange Server Recovery can fix broken EDB files. The free EDB to PST program lets you get back emails, pictures, attachments, drafts, calendars, journals, appointments, tasks, notes, and more from broken EDB files.

A program that lets you get PST files of user mailboxes from both Online and Offline Exchange EDB Files

A well-known name in Exchange server recovery tools and services. Today, WholeClear announced the release of the EDB to PST Converter. This software can convert MS Exchange database (EDB) files to Outlook Data Files (PST) even while you're not connected to the internet.

Every MS Exchange administrator needs WholeClear – EDB to PST Converter. This Exchange recovery program is needed by Exchange users, lawyers, businesses, investigators, top management, and police.

WholeClear can even open EDB files that are broken or corrupted. Exchange server can't mount these files, though. You can utilize the Application to get the email data into Outlook PST formats. You can also filter data by date, subject, or any of the folders that can be exported to PST files.

This is a one-of-a-kind way to recover EDB to PST Exchange Server files. It's a tool for converting EDB files to PST files that makes it easier to recover Exchange Server data at the granular or brick level. The EDB to PST Converter fixes broken or corrupt Exchange EDB files and puts the mailboxes back into an Outlook PST file. Using the MS Outlook program, you may quickly see Mailbox data from PST files. It can help you recover a faulty or unmounted MS Exchange Server database from 2003, 2007, 2010, or 2013. The EDB to PST Converter utility lets you get back emails, pictures, attachments, drafts, calendars, journals, appointments, tasks, notes, and more from broken EDB files.

Better performance

- Fine-tuning of OST Export · Improvements to the Office 365 Migration GUI · Improvements to the Live Exchange Server Migration GUI ·
- You may now get the utility right away from You can also preview the files that have been converted.

About Shifttocloud

The people in charge at/sharecloud are mostly in charge of planning, leading, and organizing operations. The team has a lot of expertise managing and providing IT solutions to organizations of all sizes and in many different fields. We have a great team that knows the market and what it needs inside and out. They have also shown their skills in development, product support, maintenance, and quality. We are constantly ready to adapt how we do things to meet the needs of our customers. We always try to develop partnerships that last.
Visit here:-

Company :-WholeClear

User :- Smera Smith

Email :...

Url :-


MENAFN30072025003198003206ID1109862945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search