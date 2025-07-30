Al-Bashir Hospitals Perform First Epilepsy Focus Resection Using Advanced Brain Mapping

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 30 -- A specialized neurosurgery team at Al-Bashir Hospitals successfully performed Jordan's first surgical resection of an epileptic focus in the brain, using advanced techniques including direct brain mapping and subdural grid placement to pinpoint the origin of seizures in an 18-year-old patient.According to a hospital statement issued Wednesday, the complex procedure was led by neurosurgeon Dr. Anas Hamidi and marks a major step forward in treating drug-resistant epilepsy.The operation was conducted in collaboration with a multidisciplinary neurology team, including Dr. Issam Khawaja, Dr. Mohammad Rasheed, and Dr. Mohammad Btoush, with the voluntary participation of pediatric neurologist Dr. Mai Badriddeen.The surgical process involved multiple stages, starting with preliminary localization of the epileptic focus via electroencephalography (EEG), followed by the placement of a cortical electrode grid under intraoperative neuro-navigation guidance to achieve precise mapping prior to resection.Ali Abdallat, Director of Al-Bashir Hospitals, stated that a new advanced epilepsy monitoring unit is under development, to be equipped with the latest MRI technologies, which will further enhance neurological and neurosurgical care at the hospital.Al-Bashir Hospitals is also a certified regional training center for vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) device implantation and hosted several training workshops last year involving physicians from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Lebanon as part of its commitment to regional scientific and technical exchange.