Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Five Lives in Brazil

2025-07-30 09:05:20
(MENAFN) At least five people lost their lives and three others were injured following a devastating head-on collision between a car and a tour bus in southeastern Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

According to Military Police, the fatal crash occurred Monday night in the municipality of Janauba. Preliminary reports suggest the car veered into the oncoming lane and, despite attempts to brake, collided directly with the bus.

Among the deceased were four members of the same family—a grandmother, her daughter, and two grandchildren—who were traveling home from Belo Horizonte, the state’s capital. The car’s driver, identified as a friend of the family, also perished in the crash.

The tour bus was carrying 32 passengers, all returning from a religious pilgrimage to Bom Jesus da Lapa, located in the northeastern state of Bahia.

Three people aboard the bus suffered injuries. Victims include two elderly women, both aged 71—one sustained a head injury, while the other suffered trauma to her right knee—and the 25-year-old bus driver, who is believed to have fractured a hand.

An official investigation is now underway by Minas Gerais police to determine the precise circumstances leading up to the fatal incident.

