Biomark Diagnostics Highlights Fiscal Year 2025 Achievements And Sets Bold Strategic Milestones For 2025 - 2026

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 30, 2025) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for early cancer detection, today announced a summary of its fiscal year 2025 highlights and key milestones for 2025 - 2026. The Company's annual financial filings are available on the SEDAR+ website at and on the CSE website at .

In a globally challenging funding environment for biotechnology firms, BioMark demonstrated exceptional resilience. The Company successfully secured financing and strengthened investor confidence by completing a CAD $4.26 million private placement. This financing round saw strong participation from North American and European investors, underscoring trust in BioMark's management and its execution strategy.

Investor confidence remained high throughout the year, with BioMark's share price maintaining stability and posting modest gains. This performance stands in contrast to the downward trend observed across much of the diagnostics and biotech sectors, highlighting the Company's strategic position and strong fundamentals.

"Our team remained focused on disciplined execution, data-driven strategy, and delivering tangible value," said Rashid Bux, BioMark's CEO. "That focus earned us the continued support of investors who recognized the significance of our milestones in a tough market."

2025 Fiscal Year Highlights by Strategic Pillar

BioMark's key achievements for the fiscal year are categorized below, showcasing a period of significant progress across its core strategic pillars:

Financial Strength



Raised a total of CAD $4.26 million through a private placement.

Secured over CAD $365,000 in non-dilutive grant funding from partners including NRC-IRAP, Mitacs, Research Manitoba, and City of Quebec.

Achieved an 18% reduction in liabilities and maintained a lean monthly burn Tripled current assets, a key metric for financial health, while preserving long-term capital.

Operational and Scientific Progress



Advanced a robust pipeline of AI-powered diagnostic assays for multiple cancers, including NSCLC, breast cancer, glioblastoma, and neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). Integrated advanced technologies, including large language models (LLMs) and multitask deep learning, to enhance the predictive power and clinical utility of its assays.

Lab Certification and Commercial Readiness



Initiated the ISO 15189:2022 certification process, with completion targeted for Q4 2025.

Advanced preparations for CLIA certification, paving the way for U.S. commercialization by early 2026.

Positioned to introduce its first Lab-Developed Tests (LDTs) through a soon-to-be-accredited diagnostic facility. Began discussions on a U.S. reimbursement strategy to support future market entry.

Publications and Thought Leadership



Published multiple high-impact studies in renowned peer-reviewed journals such as Cancers and IJMS.

Presented key clinical data at major international conferences, including the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, GPEN, and USCAP. Contributed to collaborative translational research initiatives with leading academic and industry partners in Canada and the U.S.

Strategic Collaborations



Strengthened engagements with key partners, including AstraZeneca, the University of Maryland, and Ohio State University.

Participated in several U.S. grant submissions and supported a pan-European IHI BRIDGES proposal aimed at scaling early detection diagnostics. Initiated new relationships with U.S.-based cancer screening centers and commercial labs in Canada and other global operators.

Outlook and Key Milestones for 2025-2026

BioMark remains focused on achieving several key milestones in the coming fiscal year:



Q2 2025: Double laboratory capacity through additional equipment installation and workflow optimization initiatives. In addition, expand the lab personnel team to support higher testing volumes and the growth of its contract research organization (CRO) services.

Q3 2025: Completion and publication of BioMark's pivotal 6,000-patient lung cancer clinical trial.

Q3-Q4 2025: Launch of commercial operations for the lung cancer assay in Quebec.

Q4 2025: Finalization of ISO 15189 certification.

Early 2026: Secure CLIA certification and commence the U.S. diagnostic service rollout.

Ongoing: Continue to expand CRO services, the menu of lab-developed tests (LDTs), and the AI-integrated diagnostics portfolio. Ongoing: Expand existing collaborations at key centers of excellence in the U.S. and Europe.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website and the CSE website .

For further information on BioMark, please Contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of BioMark. Although BioMark believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved of the content of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: BioMark Diagnostics, Inc.