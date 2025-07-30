403
Southern Syria Witnesses Druze Evacuation
(MENAFN) Authorities in southern Syria organized the evacuation of a group of Druze inhabitants from the city of Suwayda on Tuesday, escorting them under security and coordinating with the government.
“Under government facilitation and security protection, a group of Druze citizens who wished to leave Suwayda have been evacuated,” stated the Suwayda Governorate in an official announcement.
The evacuation took place through the Busra al-Sham humanitarian crossing in Daraa province, utilizing a convoy of five buses.
The declaration did not reveal the ultimate destination, although Daraa has previously accommodated displaced Suwayda residents in temporary shelters.
Following a ceasefire on July 19, a tenuous calm has settled in Suwayda after a week of violent clashes between armed Druze factions and Bedouin tribes, which resulted in at least 426 fatalities, according to the Syrian Network for Human Rights (SNHR).
The Syrian government has declared four distinct ceasefire accords, the most recent dated July 19.
Earlier agreements quickly fell apart, especially after fighters allied with Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri, a prominent Druze cleric, forcibly removed several Bedouin tribespeople and perpetrated abuses against them.
Syria’s transitional government, which assumed power after President Bashar al-Assad’s removal on Dec. 8, 2024, has committed to reinstating security across the country and easing local conflicts through negotiated settlements.
