Hitachi Vantara Announces Virtual Storage Platform One's Availability On Google Cloud Marketplace To Strengthen Hybrid Cloud Data Management

New two-way data mobility capabilities and expanded cloud integration simplify data protection and hybrid cloud operations while helping reduce costs by up to 40%

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hitachi Vantara , the data storage, infrastructure and hybrid cloud management subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced new capabilities for Virtual Storage Platform One Software-Defined Storage (VSP One SDS), now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The new capabilities bring enterprise features to the public cloud, including two-way asynchronous replication, thin provisioning and advanced data compression. These enhanced features provide enterprises with greater flexibility, data efficiencies, enhanced disaster recovery options and simplified data mobility across on-premises and cloud environments.

As hybrid cloud deployment architectures grow, organizations increasingly combine public and private clouds to meet evolving business needs. According to a 2025 cloud adoption report , nearly 80% of companies now use multiple public clouds and 60% operate several private clouds, highlighting the rising need for consistency and control in complex infrastructures. As AI significantly increases the data storage requirements for businesses, recent industry research shows that 47% of IT and security leaders struggle with limited visibility across hybrid environments – making it more challenging to manage risk and maintain control.

With its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, VSP One empowers customers to deploy storage resources across cloud and on‐premises environments through a single management interface with no re-architecting required. New capabilities include thin provisioning and compression that can further reduce cloud storage costs by up to 40%, enabling customers to maximize efficiency and performance while minimizing overhead. Additionally, two-way asynchronous replication enhances disaster recovery strategies by allowing primary and secondary sites to operate as both source and target.

"Bringing VSP One to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage and grow the data management solution on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Dai Vu, managing director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud . "Hitachi Vantara can now securely scale and support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

VSP One offers enterprise-level availability to the public cloud, designed to support high service reliability and uptime that businesses of all sizes expect, especially when downtime or re-architecture costs are significant. VSP One is engineered for continuous availability, with a target of 99.999% uptime. This helps reduce costs while enabling native migration to and from any storage platform and cloud. It supports quicker recovery from unplanned outages and helps organizations maintain business continuity with greater confidence.

"Customers want the freedom to choose the right cloud for every workload and the assurance that their data will remain protected, available and easy to manage," said Octavian Tanase, chief product officer, Hitachi Vantara . "With availability on Google Cloud Marketplace and the addition of two-way asynchronous replication, VSP One empowers our customers to easily streamline hybrid cloud operations while strengthening their resiliency posture."

Opening new opportunities for Hitachi Vantara channel partners to support customers as they evolve their hybrid cloud strategies, this offering provides a more flexible, software-defined approach and deeper integration with Google Cloud. It gives partners new ways to address critical priorities like resiliency, security and sustainability, while helping customers improve operations, strengthen data protection and get more value from the infrastructure they already have.

The expansion to Google Cloud reflects Hitachi Vantara's ongoing commitment to innovation across the VSP One platform. It builds on the recent launch of VSP 360 , a unified data management software platform that simplifies the VSP One user experience and provides transparent insights into data and infrastructure.

Press Release: Hitachi Vantara Unveils New Virtual Storage Platform One Capabilities to Enable Stronger Cyber Resilience, Performance and Sustainability

Press Release: Hitachi Vantara Launches Virtual Storage Platform 360, a New Data Management Software Solution that Delivers a Simplified, Streamlined Experience

Blog: The VSP One Data Platform Meets its Data Management Counterpart: Introducing VSP 360 Blog: Growing Our Platform, to Help You Grow Your Business

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara is transforming the way data fuels innovation. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., Hitachi Vantara provides the data foundation the world's leading innovators rely on. Through data storage, infrastructure systems, cloud management and digital expertise, the company helps customers build the foundation for sustainable business growth. To learn more, visit .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors – Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries – and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024 (ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

SOURCE Hitachi Vantara

