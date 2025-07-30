Readybid Achieves Record-Breaking Growth With 400% Increase In Hotel RFP Volume, Travel Managers Report Unprecedented Efficiency Gains

The growth surge coincides with increasing pressure on corporate travel programs to optimize costs while maintaining service quality. Travel managers using traditional methods report spending excessive time on administrative tasks that modern RFP tools streamline.

Platform Growth Highlights:



400% increase in monthly hotel RFP volume

850+ active enterprise clients across 40 countries

95% client retention rate with 89% reporting improved outcomes Average 28% reduction in hotel sourcing cycle times

A Fortune 500 consulting firm reduced its average hotel RFP cycle from 4 weeks to 8 days while achieving 22% cost savings across its global travel program.

"Our hotel RFP tool isn't just processing more requests – it's enabling better outcomes," explained Friedmann. "Travel managers are securing superior hotel contracts while freeing up time for strategic program management."

Unlike basic RFP tools that focus solely on request distribution, readybid addresses the entire sourcing lifecycle from initial planning through contract management. The platform's advanced analytics capabilities enable travel managers to make data-driven decisions while maintaining full visibility into their hotel sourcing processes.

"We're just getting started," said Friedmann. "The demand for sophisticated hotel sourcing solutions far exceeds the current supply. Travel managers deserve technology that matches their professional expertise."

About Readybid, Inc. Led by CEO Joseph Friedmann, Readybid, Inc. is transforming corporate hotel sourcing through innovative technology solutions. The company's readybid platform serves as the industry's fastest-growing hotel RFP tool, trusted by travel managers at leading global corporations.

